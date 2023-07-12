Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Biden meets with exiled Belarus opposition leader in Vilnius

AFP

Published

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya -- seen here carrying a photo of her jailed pro-democracy activist husband Sergei Tikhanovsky -- met with US President Joe Biden in Vilnius, the White House says
Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya -- seen here carrying a photo of her jailed pro-democracy activist husband Sergei Tikhanovsky -- met with US President Joe Biden in Vilnius, the White House says - Copyright AFP ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya -- seen here carrying a photo of her jailed pro-democracy activist husband Sergei Tikhanovsky -- met with US President Joe Biden in Vilnius, the White House says - Copyright AFP ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

US President Joe Biden met Wednesday with exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya while in Vilnius attending a NATO summit, the White House said.

Tikhanovskaya, who claimed victory against Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko in 2020 presidential elections, has been in exile in since the aftermath of the disputed vote, and lives in Lithuania.

Biden’s meeting with Tikhanovskaya underscored “the continued commitment of the United States to defend and advance human rights, including freedom of expression, and free and fair elections in Belarus,” the White House said.

Belarus is an authoritarian state in which opposition voices and independent media have been stifled during Lukashenko’s nearly three decades in power.

Biden’s meeting with Tikhanovskaya comes after Lukashenko last month acted as mediator between Moscow and the Wagner group after its short-lived rebellion against Russia’s army, producing a deal under which Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin had been supposed to move to Belarus.

Last week, Tikhanovskaya said she had received an anonymous message saying her jailed husband Sergei Tikhanovsky, who she has not heard from since March, was dead.

Tikhanovsky had planned to run against Lukashenko in the August 2020 presidential election but was arrested and detained before the vote. 

Svetlana, who ran in his place, has been sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison.

In this article:Biden, nato, summit, tikhanovskaya
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Can we hear silence? New research suggests we can

Silence may not be deafening but research suggests it is something that literally can be heard.

15 hours ago
The Barbie film about the famous doll, starring Margot Robbie (left) and Ryan Gosling (right), is set to open in the Philippines on July 19 The Barbie film about the famous doll, starring Margot Robbie (left) and Ryan Gosling (right), is set to open in the Philippines on July 19

Entertainment

Philippines allows Barbie film but wants controversial map blurred

Philippine censors said Wednesday they have allowed the upcoming Barbie film to be shown in cinemas.

17 hours ago
Turkey and Hungary have refused to ratify Sweden's bid to join NATO following a series of disputes Turkey and Hungary have refused to ratify Sweden's bid to join NATO following a series of disputes

World

Op-Ed: Getting it much too wrong about Ukraine joining NATO

Just be patient, Ukraine.

18 hours ago
An elderly man and a child walk past a Nike logo in Wangfujing shopping district in Beijing in June 2021 An elderly man and a child walk past a Nike logo in Wangfujing shopping district in Beijing in June 2021

Business

Canada watchdog probes Nike over Uyghur forced labor claims

An elderly man and a child walk past a Nike logo in Wangfujing shopping district in Beijing in June 2021 - Copyright AFP Noel...

21 hours ago