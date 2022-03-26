Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Biden meets top Ukrainian ministers in Warsaw

Joe Biden on Saturday in Warsaw met two Ukrainian ministers in the first face-to-face talks between the US president and top Kyiv officials.

Published

US President Joe Biden, with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (c) visiting Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw on Saturday
US President Joe Biden, with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (c) visiting Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw on Saturday - Copyright CCTV/AFP STR
US President Joe Biden, with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (c) visiting Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw on Saturday - Copyright CCTV/AFP STR
Aurélia END

Joe Biden on Saturday in Warsaw met two Ukrainian ministers in the first face-to-face talks between the US president and top Kyiv officials since Russia’s invasion began.

Biden also called Russian President Vladimir Putin “a butcher” after meeting with Ukrainian refugees and said he was unconvinced by Russia’s claim it was scaling down its war aims.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov made a rare trip out of Ukraine in a possible sign of growing confidence in the fightback against Russian forces.

The meeting took place at the Marriott Hotel in the city centre — opposite a Warsaw train station where there has been a constant flow of Ukrainian refugees since the conflict started.

Biden could be seen seated at a long white table between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, facing Kuleba and Reznikov, an AFP reporter saw.

There were Ukrainian and US flags in the background.

The officials discussed “the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

– Russian missile fragment –

Kuleba gave Biden the fragment of a Russian missile that struck a base in Yavoriv near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv close to the Polish border.

“The invincible character of Ukrainians and Western ones, especially US ones, are the recipe for our victory,” Kuleba said after the meeting.

Kuleba said he had discussed new sanctions that could be imposed against Russia and how to ensure the current ones are properly implemented.

Price said that Blinken and Austin “pledged continued support to meet Ukraine’s humanitarian, security, and economic needs”.

Biden last met Kuleba in Washington on February 22 — two days before Russia launched its assault.

Since then, Kuleba has also met Blinken in Poland, next to the border with Ukraine on March 5.

Biden was on the second and final day of a visit to Poland after he met with EU and NATO leaders in Brussels earlier in the week.

Biden also told Polish President Andrzej Duda that NATO’s collective defence was a “sacred commitment” for the US, adding: “You can count on that… For your freedom and ours”.

Duda told him that Poles felt a “great sense of threat” from the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine.

– ‘He’s a butcher’ –

The US leader later visited a refugee centre at the National Stadium in Warsaw.

Asked by reporters what he thought of Putin’s actions, Biden responded simply: “He’s a butcher”.

Biden said he had been asked by children to pray for their male relatives fighting in Ukraine.

“I remember what it’s like when you have someone in a war zone and every morning you get up and you wonder, you are just wondering, you are praying you don’t get that phone call,” said Biden, whose son Beau served in Iraq before dying of a brain tumour.

Biden is due to give a major speech later.

On Friday, the US president spoke to US soldiers stationed in Poland near the Ukrainian border and aid workers helping refugees fleeing the conflict.

He praised Ukrainians for showing “backbone” against the Russian invasion and compared their resistance to the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in China in 1989.

In this article:Conflict, Ministers, Russia, Ukraine, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

U.S. and EU announce massive energy deal to cut reliance on Russia

The U.S. and Eu have announced a major deal to cut Europe's reliance on Russian natural gas.

21 hours ago
The thick pall of smoke from the Saudi Aramco oil facility was visible from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix track and across the Red Sea port city of Jeddah The thick pall of smoke from the Saudi Aramco oil facility was visible from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix track and across the Red Sea port city of Jeddah

World

Huge fire near Saudi F1 track as Yemen rebels attack oil facilities

The thick pall of smoke from the Saudi Aramco oil facility was visible from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix track and across the Red...

22 hours ago
Ukraine's defense intelligence chief says the Russian army is riddled with informers Ukraine's defense intelligence chief says the Russian army is riddled with informers

World

Russia using ‘old methods of warfare,’ Ukraine intel chief says

"The Ukrainian army has shown that the Russian army as the second army in the world is a big myth," said Brigadier General Kyrylo...

21 hours ago
A black pillar of smoke hung over the sleepy Ukrainian village of Kalynivka A black pillar of smoke hung over the sleepy Ukrainian village of Kalynivka

World

Russian fuel strike casts pall of war over Ukraine village

A black pillar of smoke from a burning military fuel storage site hangs over the sleepy Ukrainian village of Kalynivka.

21 hours ago