Biden call to allies kicks off crucial week for West’s Ukraine strategy

Published

US President Joe Biden talks with European allies at the start of a crucial week for the West's strategy against Russia in Ukraine
Sebastian Smith

President Joe Biden was talking by phone with key European allies Monday ahead of attending NATO and EU summits, followed by a trip to Poland, in a crucial week for the Western response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The White House said Biden was hosting the call with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson “to discuss their coordinated responses to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine.”

Later, Biden will join prominent CEOs in Washington at a roundtable where the economic squeeze on Russia — and likely the complications for US businesses — is also on the table.

This kicks off the most momentous foreign trip of Biden’s presidency so far, with Thursday’s summits in Brussels and talks with President Andrzej Duda in Poland, on the frontline of the West’s confrontation with Russia, Saturday.

Russia’s war is about to enter its second month and US and Western allies have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow, crippling the ruble and stock market, while going after President Vladimir Putin’s wealthy supporters.

On the ground in Ukraine, Western-supplied weapons, backed by years of training and funding, have helped the country’s military to bloody the Russian invaders on multiple fronts.

However, with the war starting to look like a stalemate, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is making increasingly desperate appeals for the West to do more.

– Hard decisions –

What those additional steps could be remains far from obvious, as Biden and his European allies ponder the blowback from their sanctions on Russia and also the potential danger of wider war if they expand military assistance to Ukraine.

One big hole in the sanctions regime is China, the world’s second biggest economy. Beijing is refusing even to condemn ally Russia and a nearly two-hour talk between Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday appeared to result in no change.

While the sanctions have sent severe shockwaves through Russia’s economy, US and especially European economies — which rely heavily on Russian energy imports — are likewise vulnerable. 

The United States and Britain have already announced their own bans on Russian oil imports. A wider ban by EU countries would mark a huge escalation hurting Moscow — but also Western consumers.

Brent North Sea crude traded at $114.55 a barrel early Monday and earlier this month hit $139, up from about $79 at the beginning of the year.

A broad oil embargo “will hit everyone,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned.

Neither is there an easy path to significantly bolstering Ukraine’s military.

Zelensky is pleading for more powerful tools beyond the hugely effective but limited anti-tank rockets and Stinger missiles used to hit low flying aircraft.

But Biden has firmly rejected Zelensky’s calls for a NATO-imposed no-fly zone, saying this would require the United States to go to war against Russia.

The alliance has also stumbled over a failed push by Poland to send Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine through a US air base. Again, Washington said this would risk Russia declaring that NATO had actively entered the war.

Now, there is growing discussion about furnishing Ukraine with another piece of Russian-origin technology — the S-300 anti-aircraft system. This would be a big step up for Ukraine’s defenders, because the missiles can hit planes at high altitude.

Slovakia says it is willing to provide the system it has in its arsenal to Ukraine, but only if NATO provides a replacement for its own defense.

One thing Biden won’t be doing this week, the White House says, is making the risky, but hugely symbolic trip to Kyiv himself.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, along with the Czech and Slovenian prime ministers, traveled to the embattled capital last week. But “there are no plans to travel into Ukraine,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

