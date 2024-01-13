Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Biden administration accuses Texas of blocking patrols access to US-Mexico border

AFP

Published

National Guard soldiers roll up fencing on the banks of the Rio Grande river at Shelby Park on January 12, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas
National Guard soldiers roll up fencing on the banks of the Rio Grande river at Shelby Park on January 12, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Brandon Bell
National Guard soldiers roll up fencing on the banks of the Rio Grande river at Shelby Park on January 12, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Brandon Bell

The administration of Democratic US President Joe Biden on Friday accused Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott of preventing the federal border patrol from carrying out its mission by blocking its access to a key sector of the border with Mexico. 

Abbott, a staunch supporter of former president Donald Trump who made the fight against immigration one of the main themes of his electoral campaign, has openly questioned the authority of the Biden administration, accusing it of “deliberate inaction” in the face of a record influx of migrants at the border in recent months. 

In December, an appeals court prohibited the federal border police from damaging the barbed wire installed by Texas near the border town of Eagle Pass, on the Rio Grande, to carry out its missions unless otherwise justified by a medical emergency.

The Department of Justice went to the Supreme Court in early January to have the decision overturned, but this week the Texas National Guard began installing new barbed wire along a stretch of the border, said the Biden administration’s legal advisor, Elizabeth Prelogar, in a new appeal to the top court Friday.

These new obstacles “effectively prohibit Border Patrol agents from accessing or getting near the border along this 2.5-mile stretch of the river,” the appeal said.

Denouncing an “escalation of the State’s measures to block Border Patrol’s ability to patrol or even to surveil the border and be in a position to respond to emergencies,” the government representative reiterated her request for a cancellation of the decision of the court of appeal. 

In this article:border, Mexico, Migration, Politics, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A scene from 'The Beekeeper' A scene from 'The Beekeeper'

Entertainment

Review: ‘The Beekeeper’ is mindless action at its finest

‘The Beekeeper’ is a fast-paced action movie in which a one-man army aims to takedown a criminal operation

9 hours ago
South Africa's Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola (R) talks to reporters after the first day of hearings in a case Israel and its US ally have derided South Africa's Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola (R) talks to reporters after the first day of hearings in a case Israel and its US ally have derided

World

Israel to defend itself against Gaza genocide case at UN top court

South Africa's Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola (R) talks to reporters after the first day of hearings in a case Israel and its US...

22 hours ago
Around 60 heads of state and government will descend on Davos next week Around 60 heads of state and government will descend on Davos next week

World

Wars to cast pall over meeting of global VIPs in Davos

Around 60 heads of state and government will descend on Davos next week - Copyright AFP/File Fabrice COFFRINILaurent THOMETThe world’s political and business elites...

18 hours ago
The US-UK strikes in Yemen fanned worries about a wider conflict in the oil-rich Middle East that could hit oil supplies The US-UK strikes in Yemen fanned worries about a wider conflict in the oil-rich Middle East that could hit oil supplies

Business

Oil rallies as US, UK strike Huthis, stocks mixed after US CPI

The US-UK strikes in Yemen fanned worries about a wider conflict in the oil-rich Middle East that could hit oil supplies - Copyright AFP...

23 hours ago