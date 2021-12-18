Photo by Shane Benevento

The Mexican Caribbean is home to gorgeous turquoise waters holding a great number of species and marine life worthy of admiring. There are adventures for all kinds of divers, from snorkeling tours in shallow waters to freediving in high-sea-nearby areas. Depending on where the diving is being practiced, findings can range from stingrays to impressive, extensive, and colorful coral reefs. This is a list of some of the best spots for snorkeling in Cancun and Riviera Maya area:

El Cielo, Cozumel

Cozumel is an island that can be reached by taking a ferry or ship from Playa del Carmen. It’s an extensive island with many still pristine areas, close to areas where stingrays sightings have been reported repeatedly. El Cielo, a popular area for snorkeling, is where most of these species have been more sighted, swimming through groups of humans.

Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres

Isla Mujeres is a popular island near the Cancun coasts. It can be reached departing from Puerto Juárez, Cancun Hotel Zone, and other piers in the area. The most popular snorkeling zone in Isla Mujeres is located in the north extreme of the island, named Playa Norte. Not only will you be able to swim in shallow waters, but also find a great amount of fish and shoals of different species. Some of the most popular fish species found at Isla Mujeres are Sergeant Major, Blue Tang Surgeonfish, among others.

Akumal Bay, Akumal

Akumal is a Mayan word that means “place of turtles”, so you might guess what is the most common sea animal to encounter while snorkeling here. Indeed, it’s the sea turtle. Many species of sea turtle have been seen around Akumal Bay. A word of advice here: Many of these sea turtle species are endangered due to human activity, so many restrictions have been put into place due to the excess of tourists wishing to have an experience in this place.

Mahahual

Mahahual its popular for many reasons, one of them being that it’s a place where sport fishing is commonly practiced. So, if you feel adventurous, you might find freediving schools that will take you to dive with sailfishes and other amazing species.

Puerto Morelos

Last but not least, Puerto Morelos is the nearest place to the second largest reef barrier system of the world: The Mesoamerican Barrier Reef System. Some great Cancun Snorkeling tours can take you to some of the best places to snorkel around coral reefs and encounter tons of fish species, sea turtles, and marine life in general.

Bear in mind that when snorkeling or diving, you must have washed any products off your body (i.e. sunscreen, body lotions, moisturizers, etc.), to protect marine ecosystems. It is also very important that you don’t grab coral reefs or starfishes, or touch or chase sea turtles or stingrays. The best way to practice these beautiful and inspiring activities is by acting as mere observers. Also, it will keep you away from trouble, since you may even get a ticket or other sanction for wrong practices.

Now, with these places in mind, you might be closer to going underwater and exploring the vast, amazing and respectable Caribbean marine life.

