Belarus starts taking delivery of Russian nuclear weapons

Lukashenko -- often dubbed 'Europe's last dictator' -- is facing some of the strongest international pressure of his 26-year rule - Copyright AFP Lionel BONAVENTURE

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says his country has received tactical nuclear weapons from Russia, and he won’t hesitate to use them if provoked.

According to Reuters, this latest development is Russia’s first such major deployment of these warheads – shorter-range less powerful nuclear weapons that could potentially be used on the battlefield – outside Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union.

In remarks aired Tuesday on both Russian and Belarussian state television channels, Lukashenko said he wouldn’t hesitate to use nuclear weapons or join Russia’s war on Ukraine if there was “an aggression” against Belarus.

“The bombs are three times more powerful than those (dropped on) Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” he said, speaking on a road in a forest clearing with military vehicles parked nearby and some kind of military storage facility visible in the background.

“God forbid I have to make a decision to use those weapons today, but there would be no hesitation if we face any aggression,” Lukashenko said. He added later that he would consult with Putin before using any nuclear weapons.

The Associated Press is reporting that Lukashenko says it was he who had asked Putin to deploy Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus. He argued that the move was necessary to deter potential aggression.

He also said that Belarus didn’t need the deployment of Russia’s strategic nuclear weapons to its territory. “Am I going to fight America? No,” he said, adding that however, Belarus was readying facilities for intercontinental nuclear-tipped missiles as well, just in case.

Tactical nuclear weapons are intended for use on the battlefield and have a lower yield than strategic nuclear warheads, which can be fitted to intercontinental missiles and destroy entire cities.

Putin announced in March that Russia would send tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, one of its few allies in the region. Last week, in a televised portion of a meeting between the two leaders, Putin said preparations required for the deployment of the weapons would be finished by July 7 or 8.