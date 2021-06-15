Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Beijing accuses NATO of exaggerating 'China threat theory'

Published

Beijing accuses NATO of exaggerating 'China threat theory'
Beijing has accused NATO of 'creating confrontation' and exaggerating the threat it poses to the West - Copyright AFP/File Nicolas ASFOURI
Beijing has accused NATO of 'creating confrontation' and exaggerating the threat it poses to the West - Copyright AFP/File Nicolas ASFOURI

Beijing on Tuesday accused NATO of exaggerating the threat from China and “creating confrontation”, after a vow from the Western allies to work together to counter the challenges posed by its policies.

NATO leaders said Monday they would join forces against the “systemic challenges” posed by China’s policies, as US President Joe Biden renewed Washington’s Transatlantic ties at his first summit with the allies.

In a broad statement of intent, the leaders said China’s increasingly assertive actions in building a nuclear arsenal and space and cyber warfare capabilities threatened the international order.

In an angry response, a statement from the Chinese Mission to the European Union called for NATO to “view China’s development rationally, stop exaggerating various forms of ‘China threat theory’ and not to use China’s legitimate interests and legal rights as excuses for manipulating group politics (while) artificially creating confrontations”.

It added that NATO’s accusations were a “slander of China’s peaceful development, a misjudgment of the international situation and its own role, and it is the continuation of a Cold War mentality and the group’s political psychology at work”.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the allies would seek to cooperate with China on global issues like climate change — but decried Beijing’s increasingly assertive stance on other issues.

It came a day after the Chinese embassy in Britain hit back at the G7 for “political manipulation” after the group criticised China’s human rights record in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

In this article:

You may also like:

Historic lakeside villa spruced up for Biden-Putin talks Historic lakeside villa spruced up for Biden-Putin talks

World

Historic lakeside villa spruced up for Biden-Putin talks

The Villa La Grange, set in Geneva's biggest park which slopes down to the shore, is well used to hosting showpiece events.

19 hours ago
Americans accused of helping Ghosn flee face Tokyo trial Americans accused of helping Ghosn flee face Tokyo trial

World

US father-son duo admit helping ex-Nissan chief Ghosn flee Japan

The Taylors face up to three years in prison if convicted of putting together Carlos Ghosn's audacious escape from Japan - Copyright FAMILY HANDOUT/AFP/File...

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

French nuclear firm seeks to fix 'performance issue' at China plant

A French nuclear firm said Monday it was working to resolve a "performance issue" at a plant it part-owns in China's southern Guangdong province.

19 hours ago
A 'new day' in Israel after Netanyahu unseated A 'new day' in Israel after Netanyahu unseated

World

A 'new day' in Israel after Netanyahu unseated

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (L) and alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid chat ahead of a photo session at the president's...

19 hours ago