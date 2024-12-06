Connect with us

Beatles legend McCartney stars in new UK coin collection

There are few accolades missing from Beatles songwriter Paul McCartney’s stellar career, and now he is to be recognised with a collection of £5 ($6.35) coins, the UK’s Royal Mint said Friday.

The 82-year-old composer of timeless hits such as “Yesterday”, “Let it Be” and “Hey Jude” helped design the coin, and said being the star of the collection was “a huge honour”.

“It’s not anything I would have ever expected to happen when I was a kid,” he added.

The coin’s design features the psychedelic “magic piano” featured in the 1967 Magical Mystery Tour film, music notes chosen by McCartney, a bass guitar and the logo of his post-Beatles band Wings.

“Our coins recognise the greatest icons and events in British history, so it’s fitting that Paul McCartney’s remarkable music career is now celebrated on an official UK coin,” said Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint.

“What makes this coin extra special is that Paul has been involved throughout the design process… and we hope fans will enjoy the layered references to songs, instruments and bands,” she added.

McCartney has sold more than 100 million albums and 100 million singles worldwide and has just begun the European leg of his “Got Back” tour.

The coins can be bought on the Royal Mint’s website, with prices starting from £15.50.

The Royal Mint will also next year auction a gold coin that weighs five kilogrammes, took over 250 hours to make and is signed by McCartney.

The $5-coin is issued as a souvenir for special occasions. They are not in ordinary circulation.

