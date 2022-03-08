Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

BBC to resume English-language reporting from Russia

Published

The BBC had halted its journalists' work in Russia after lawmakers moved to impose lengthy jail terms for publishing "fake news" about the army, as part of efforts to muffle dissent over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine
The BBC had halted its journalists' work in Russia after lawmakers moved to impose lengthy jail terms for publishing "fake news" about the army, as part of efforts to muffle dissent over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine - Copyright AFP -
The BBC had halted its journalists' work in Russia after lawmakers moved to impose lengthy jail terms for publishing "fake news" about the army, as part of efforts to muffle dissent over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine - Copyright AFP -

The BBC announced on Tuesday that it was resuming English-language broadcasting from Russia, after suspending reporting as it examined tough new media laws.

The broadcaster last Friday halted its journalists’ work in Russia after lawmakers moved to impose lengthy jail terms for publishing “fake news” about the army, as part of efforts to muffle dissent over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said the law could “criminalise the process of independent journalism” and warned staff faced prosecution “simply for doing their jobs”.

But in a new statement, the corporation said it had “considered the new legislation alongside the urgent need to report from inside Russia”.

“After careful deliberation we have decided to resume English-language reporting from Russia this evening (Tuesday 8 March), after it was temporarily suspended at the end of last week,” it added.  

“We will tell this crucial part of the story independently and impartially, adhering to the BBC’s strict editorial standards. 

“The safety of our staff in Russia remains our number one priority.”

A number of foreign media have suspending reporting from inside Russia, including the New York Times, Canada’s CBC/Radio-Canada, Germany’s ARD and ZDF, and Bloomberg News, plus US channels CNN and CBS.

In this article:BBC, Britain, Conflict, Media, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

‘Hand-to-hand combat’: Street battles rage on Kyiv’s edge

Street battles and hand-to-hand combat. Ukrainian servicemen and fleeing residents described ferocious fighting on Kyiv.

23 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Will Russia go broke – It’s possible, and China can’t help

Russia has literally taken on an unlimited liability scenario with very limited assets and no exit strategy.

7 hours ago
French luxury giants LVMH, Hermes and Chanel as well as some other western brands have decided to temporarily close their shops in Russia French luxury giants LVMH, Hermes and Chanel as well as some other western brands have decided to temporarily close their shops in Russia

World

Russians brace for sanctions as their favourite shops close

Major retailers such as Zara, H&M, Ikea and many others suspended sales in Russia overnight, closing their doors in Moscow.

24 hours ago
View of the Presidente Bernardes refinery of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras, in Cubatao, Sao Paulo state, Brazil View of the Presidente Bernardes refinery of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras, in Cubatao, Sao Paulo state, Brazil

Business

Petrobras share prices plunge after Bolsonaro criticism

Shares in Brazilian oil company Petrobras plummeted more than seven percent Monday.

19 hours ago