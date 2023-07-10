Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

BBC suspends presenter after explicit images allegations

AFP

Published

The BBC reaches an audience of 492 million around the world every week
The BBC reaches an audience of 492 million around the world every week - Copyright AFP Justin TALLIS
The BBC reaches an audience of 492 million around the world every week - Copyright AFP Justin TALLIS

The BBC said Sunday it had contacted the authorities and  suspended a presenter following allegations that he had paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos.

UK culture minister Lucy Frazer said earlier she had spoken about the “deeply concerning” allegations with BBC Director General Tim Davie, who assured her the BBC is “investigating swiftly and sensitively”. 

The Sun newspaper, which first reported the claims, cited the young person’s mother as saying that an unnamed BBC presenter paid her child more than £35,000 ($45,000) for the images over a three-year period.

It is also claimed that the presenter in question appeared on air for a month after the family of the young person — who was said to be 17 when the payments started — complained to the BBC in May.

In a statement on Sunday, the BBC confirmed that it “first became aware of a complaint in May”.

“New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature and in addition to our own enquiries we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols,” it added.

The statement said that “a male member of staff has been suspended”.

“This is a complex and fast moving set of circumstances and the BBC is working as quickly as possible to establish the facts in order to properly inform appropriate next steps,” the BBC added.

London’s Metropolitan Police released a statement later on Sunday confirming the BBC contacted it over the matter, “but no formal referral or allegation has been made”.

“We will require additional information before determining what further action should follow,” it added.

– ‘One scandal to another’ –

The BBC said it takes “any allegations seriously” and has “robust internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations”.

In an internal email sent to staff and quoted on the BBC website, Davie said he is “wholly condemning the unsubstantiated rumours being made on the internet about some of our presenting talent”. 

Since The Sun published the allegations, some BBC presenters have taken to social media to deny that they are the broadcaster in question. 

The British broadcaster, whose chairman resigned in April after an inquiry found he failed to disclose a loan to ex-prime minister Boris Johnson, has come under fire over its handling of the claim.

Former home secretary and an MP from the ruling Conservative party, Priti Patel, has said the BBC’s response was “derisory”, adding: “They must provide the victim and his family a full and transparent investigation”. 

“The BBC, but also other broadcasters, do need to get a grip because we seem to lurch from one scandal to another and more needs to be done,” opposition Labour party lawmaker Rachel Reeves told Sky News on Sunday. 

In May, British star TV host Phillip Schofield resigned from the ITV channel after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger colleague.

In this article:BBC, Britain, Media
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Review: Taking a ‘voyage to the edge of imagination’ in London

London is hosting a major science fiction exhibition - a constellation of props and costumes with a lot of science thrown in.

7 hours ago
Jordan's apiarists have ramped up output of the sweet and sticky golden substance long praised for its health benefits Jordan's apiarists have ramped up output of the sweet and sticky golden substance long praised for its health benefits

Life

Sweet success: Jordan’s beekeepers busy as honey demand soars

Jordan's apiarists have ramped up output of the sweet and sticky golden substance long praised for its health benefits - Copyright afp/AFP Khalil MAZRAAWIMussa...

7 hours ago
'Repair Together' is an initiative for volunteers to help clear away debris and rebuild their country 'Repair Together' is an initiative for volunteers to help clear away debris and rebuild their country

World

Ukrainian partygoers help clear away ruins of war

'Repair Together' is an initiative for volunteers to help clear away debris and rebuild their country - Copyright AFP Fayez NureldineDaria ANDRIIEVSKATo the sound...

11 hours ago
France's Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher, centre, said in Riyadh that earlier emission reduction targets are more credible France's Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher, centre, said in Riyadh that earlier emission reduction targets are more credible

World

Saudi should ‘review’ emissions targets: French minister

France's Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher, centre, said in Riyadh that earlier emission reduction targets are more credible - Copyright AFP Fayez NureldineSaudi Arabia...

14 hours ago