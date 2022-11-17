Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Battle to save Panama turtle at center of aphrodisiac superstition

The sea turtles of Punta Chame, a peninsula of Panama that juts into the Pacific Ocean, face an existential threat similar to the rhino.
AFP

Published

Marine turtles and their uncertain fate are on the agenda of a global wildlife summit taking place in Panama City. — © AFP
Marine turtles and their uncertain fate are on the agenda of a global wildlife summit taking place in Panama City. — © AFP
Francisco JARA

The sea turtles of Punta Chame, a peninsula of Panama that juts into the Pacific Ocean, face an existential threat similar to the rhino and pangolin: human superstition.

The eggs of the protected olive ridley turtle, illegally harvested from the beach, are sold door to door in town for 75 cents to $1 each for their purported aphrodisiac qualities.

“Especially men think that by eating turtle eggs they will have more sexual pleasure,” said Jorge Padilla, a conservationist with the NGO Fundacion Tortuguias which collects and hatches the precious eggs.

“The eggs won’t help you. They are not an aphrodisiac,” he insisted.

Turtle eggs in Punta Chame are sold for between 75 cents and $1 each

Turtle eggs in Punta Chame are sold for between 75 cents and $1 each – Copyright POOL/AFP Ludovic MARIN

The olive ridley (Lepidochelys olivacea) is listed as “vulnerable” on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with its numbers declining.

Its survival relies heavily on people like Padilla, who with village volunteers collect freshly laid eggs and bury them in sand at the nursery.

Hundreds hatch here each year between July and February. Within hours they are brought to the beach and released near the water’s edge by volunteers who look on with parent-like pride as the tiny critters make a frantic dash for the ocean.

“We cannot just put them (in the water) because they have to go through a process called ‘imprinting’ (along the beach) that will bring them back in 18-20 years to the same beach where they were born” to lay their own eggs.

– Used for combs, clothes –

Day and night, Padilla patrols the beach to scare off poachers.

The sea turtles of Punta Chame in Panama are a threatened species listed as ‘vulnerable’ on the IUCN Red List. — © AFP

Other threats include stray dogs roaming the beaches for food, and eagles.

Padilla repels the dogs but leaves the eagles as they are natural turtle predators and part of the circle of life.

Turtles end up as bycatch in fisheries and face threats to their nesting beaches from human encroachment and climate change. — © AFP

The turtles also end up as by-catch from fishing, and face threats to their nesting beaches from human encroachment and climate change.

“There are many threats to sea turtles, both in the Pacific and in the Caribbean: illegal egg harvesting, overconsumption of their meat, their shells… They are used for combs… clothing,” said Padilla.

The eggs of the protected olive ridley turtle are taken illegally and sold as an ‘aphrodisiac’ — © AFP

Marine turtles and their uncertain fate are on the agenda of a global wildlife summit taking place in Panama City, not far from Punta Chame with its 500 human inhabitants.

The gathering of countries under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) will consider ways to combat egg theft and trafficking.

A working document on the CITES website states “the illegal harvest and trade continues to threaten marine turtles.”

In this article:human superstition, pangolin, Rhinoceros, sea turtles
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Liftoff! NASA successfully launches mega Moon rocket

NASA launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon on Wednesday, in a spectacular blaze of light and sound.

13 hours ago
Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer, owner of the shipping firm, which operates the tanker Pacific Zircon that was hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman that Israel has blamed on Iran, is seen here in 2010 Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer, owner of the shipping firm, which operates the tanker Pacific Zircon that was hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman that Israel has blamed on Iran, is seen here in 2010

World

Israel blames Iran as ‘drone strike’ hits tanker off Oman

Israel blamed Iran after what it said was a drone strike hit a tanker operated by an Israeli-owned firm carrying gas off the coast...

15 hours ago

Business

US sports stars named in lawsuit over FTX’s deceptive practices

High-profile US sports stars and personalities have been named in a lawsuit over deceptive practices targeting investors.

8 hours ago
Chengdu will become the latest Chinese city to go into effective lockdown as the country remains wedded to a zero-Covid strategy Chengdu will become the latest Chinese city to go into effective lockdown as the country remains wedded to a zero-Covid strategy

Tech & Science

Research reveals higher death risk from multiple COVID-19 infections

Getting an infection a second, third or fourth time contributes to additional health risks in the first 30 days after infection, and in the...

8 hours ago