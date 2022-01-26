Bank of Canada holds interest rate steady amid surging inflation

The Bank's Head Office / Siège de la Banque du Canada Source - The Bank of Canada

The Bank of Canada decided on Wednesday not to raise its overnight rate at 0.25 percent, a rate it adopted in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, holding off on planned increases aimed at controlling surging inflation.

In its Monetary Policy Report – January 2022, the central bank said that it expects inflation will remain around five percent for the first half of 2022, citing supply chain constraints and rising food prices.

While the Bank of Canada joined central banks around the world at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in slashing interest rates to aid in keeping economies afloat, after two years of rock-bottom lending rates, inflation in Canada has risen to almost 5 percent last month.

Statistics Canada reported Wednesday that grocery prices increased by 5.7 percent, the biggest annual gain since 2011. The price of fresh produce is being walloped by two things, the data agency said: “Unfavourable weather conditions in growing regions, as well as supply chain disruptions.”

According to Global News, the central bank expects inflation to fall back down to three percent by the end of the year and back towards the target rate of two percent by 2024.

The central bank’s report also notes that “strong global demand for goods combined with supply bottlenecks that hinder production and transportation are pushing up inflation in most regions. As well, oil prices have rebounded to well above pre-pandemic levels following a decline at the onset of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.”

The next scheduled date for announcing the overnight rate target is March 2, 2022. The Bank will publish its next full outlook for the economy and inflation, including risks to the projection, in the Monetary Policy Report on April 13, 2022.