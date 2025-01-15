Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Bangladesh’s Yunus demands return of stolen billions

AFP

Published

Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus demanded the return of stolen assets, decrying the 'scale of corruption' under the ousted government of Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus demanded the return of stolen assets, decrying the 'scale of corruption' under the ousted government of Sheikh Hasina - Copyright AFP Munir Uz Zaman
Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus demanded the return of stolen assets, decrying the 'scale of corruption' under the ousted government of Sheikh Hasina - Copyright AFP Munir Uz Zaman

Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday demanded the return of stolen assets, decrying the scale of corruption under the ousted government of Sheikh Hasina, toppled by a revolution last year.

Hasina, 77, fled a revolution in August 2024 to neighbouring India, where she has defied extradition requests from Bangladesh to face charges including mass murder.

“The theft of billions of dollars in public funds has left Bangladesh with a significant financial deficit,” Yunus said in a statement.

“The funds stolen from Bangladesh belong to its people. We will continue to work with our international partners to ensure that justice is done.”

Yunus said he expected “assets to be returned”, adding that the stolen funds have “not only robbed the people of Bangladesh, but also disrupted the country’s progress toward economic stability”.

Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is investigating Hasina and her wider family, including her niece, British lawmaker and anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq.

Siddiq on Tuesday resigned from her position, but repeated her denial that she had done anything wrong.

The ACC’s probe of Hasina’s family is linked to the embezzlement of $5 billion connected to a Russian-funded nuclear power plant, as well as an alleged land grab of lucrative plots in a suburb of the capital Dhaka.

A British Sunday Times investigation revealed details about the claims Siddiq spent years living in a London flat bought by an offshore company connected to two Bangladeshi businessmen.

The flat was eventually transferred as a gift to a Bangladeshi lawyer with links to Hasina, her family and her ousted government, according to the newspaper.

It also reported Siddiq and her family were given or used several other London properties bought by members or associates of Hasina’s Awami League party.

“Tulip Siddiq may not have fully understood the origins of the money and properties she enjoyed in London,” Yunus said.

“However, now that she knows, she should seek forgiveness from the people of Bangladesh.”

In this article:Bangladesh, Corruption, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

This photo illustration shows the social media platform X (former Twitter) app on a smartphone in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 18, 2024 This photo illustration shows the social media platform X (former Twitter) app on a smartphone in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 18, 2024

News

Op-Ed: Social media — Full of itself, failing to deliver in too many ways

You’re a click away from oblivion.

15 hours ago
TikTok has labeled as 'pure fiction' a report that China is exploring a potential sale of the video-sharing platform's US operations to billionaire Elon Musk TikTok has labeled as 'pure fiction' a report that China is exploring a potential sale of the video-sharing platform's US operations to billionaire Elon Musk

Business

TikTok calls report of possible sale to Musk’s X ‘pure fiction’

TikTok labeled as "pure fiction" a report that China is exploring a potential sale of the video-sharing site US operations to Elon Musk.

16 hours ago
The woman believed she was in a relationship with Pitt until news emerged of his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon The woman believed she was in a relationship with Pitt until news emerged of his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon

Social Media

French woman faces cyberbullying after falling for fake Brad Pitt

A French woman who revealed on TV how she had lost her life savings to scammers posing as Brad Pitt has faced a wave...

16 hours ago
Major US media and tech moguls have shown signs of seeking to avoid conflict with President-elect Donald Trump Major US media and tech moguls have shown signs of seeking to avoid conflict with President-elect Donald Trump

Business

Trump to make online address to global elite’s Davos meeting

Donald Trump will speak online to the annual meeting of the global political and business elite in Davos next week.

15 hours ago