Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Bangladesh’s Hasina celebrates ‘absolute victory’ after polls without opposition

AFP

Published

A policeman walks past a portrait of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday, a day after she won re-election for a fifth term
A policeman walks past a portrait of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday, a day after she won re-election for a fifth term - Copyright AFP Indranil MUKHERJEE
A policeman walks past a portrait of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday, a day after she won re-election for a fifth term - Copyright AFP Indranil MUKHERJEE
Shafiqul ALAM

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has won a fifth term in power with her party taking three-quarters of seats in parliament, election officials said Monday after polls boycotted by the opposition as a “sham”.

Hasina has presided over breakneck economic growth in a country once beset by grinding poverty, but her government has been accused of rampant human rights abuses and a ruthless crackdown on dissent.

“The Awami League has won the election,” Moniruzzaman Talukder, joint secretary of the Election Commission, said a day after a vote that initial reports suggested drew a meagre turnout of around 40 percent.

Talukder said Hasina’s party had won 223 seats. But the support of other lawmakers, including from allied parties, means her actual control over the 300-seat parliament is even higher, analysts said.

“This is a one-party parliament,” Ali Riaz of Illinois State University told AFP, adding that “only the allies of the Awami League had the opportunity to participate”.

– ‘No credible’ opposition –

The Jatiya Party, which won 11 seats, is a long-time ally of Hasina’s Awami League, as are many of the 61 independent candidates, said Mubashar Hasan, a political scientist at the University of Oslo.

“This election has legitimised one-party rule in the country with no credible and effective opposition in the parliament,” Hasan told AFP.

“Almost all the independent candidates who won the parliamentary seats are also part of the Awami League.”

Among the victors was Bangladesh cricket team captain Shakib Al Hasan, who won a seat for the ruling party.

Opposition activists staged a protest Monday in Dhaka, wearing black gags over their mouths to condemn the election.

Hasina’s party faced almost no effective rivals in the seats it contested, but it avoided fielding candidates in a few constituencies, in an apparent effort to avoid the legislature being branded a one-party institution.

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which has seen its ranks diminished by mass arrests, called a general strike and, along with dozens of others, refused to participate in what they dubbed a “sham election”.

Hasina, 76, called for citizens to show faith in the democratic process and branded the BNP “a terrorist organisation” after she voted on Sunday.

– ‘Absolute victory’ – 

BNP head Tarique Rahman, speaking from Britain where he lives in exile, called the result “a disgrace to the democratic aspirations of Bangladesh”, in a social media post, alleging he had seen “disturbing pictures and videos” backing his claims.

Meenakshi Ganguly, from Human Rights Watch, said Sunday that the government had failed to reassure opposition supporters that the polls would be fair, warning that “many fear a further crackdown”.

Envoys from China, Russia and neighbouring India were among the first to congratulate Hasina, visiting her at home on Monday and praising her “absolute victory”, her office said in a statement.

Beijing’s ambassador Yao Wen praised a “long-established friendship” with Dhaka in a statement, underlining the deepening ties during Hasina’s 15-year-long rule.

Politics in the country of 170 million people has long been dominated by the rivalry between Hasina, the daughter of the country’s founding leader, and two-time premier Khaleda Zia, wife of a former military ruler.

Hasina has been the decisive victor since returning to power in a 2009 landslide, with two subsequent polls accompanied by widespread irregularities and accusations of rigging.

Zia, 78, was convicted of graft in 2018 and is now in ailing health at a hospital in Dhaka. BNP head Rahman is her son.

In this article:Bangladesh, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: AI and finance — Colliding tyrannies or an upside nobody saw?

Financial AI could be used for something other than destroying the world.  

3 hours ago
A brand new rocket, United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur, should lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2:18 am (7:18 GMT) for its maiden voyage, carrying Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander A brand new rocket, United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur, should lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2:18 am (7:18 GMT) for its maiden voyage, carrying Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander

Business

Private industry leads America’s first Moon landing since Apollo

The first American spacecraft to attempt to land on the Moon in more than half a century is poised to blast off early Monday.

17 hours ago

Tech & Science

Data storage will become the pressing IT need in 2024

As organizations continue to diversify their IT portfolios, the need for solutions that offer cross-platform compatibility and seamless integration will grow in 2024.

11 hours ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) is received by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, as fears of a regional war mount US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) is received by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, as fears of a regional war mount

World

Blinken in Jordan seeking to avoid regional war

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) is received by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, as fears of a regional war mount - Copyright...

23 hours ago