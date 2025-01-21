Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Bangladesh probe reveals children held in secret jails

AFP

Published

Sheikh Hasina's governement was accused of widespread human rights abuses during her 15 years in power in Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina's governement was accused of widespread human rights abuses during her 15 years in power in Bangladesh - Copyright AFP/File Munir UZ ZAMAN
Sheikh Hasina's governement was accused of widespread human rights abuses during her 15 years in power in Bangladesh - Copyright AFP/File Munir UZ ZAMAN

Several children were among hundreds of people held in secret detention centres in Bangladesh, a commission investigating enforced disappearances carried out during the tenure of now deposed premier Sheikh Hasina revealed Tuesday.

At least half a dozen children spent months in black site jails with their mothers, the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances said in its preliminary report, saying babies were even used as leverage during interrogations, including denying them milk.

Dhaka has issued arrest warrants including on charges of crimes against humanity for 77-year-old Hasina, who fled to old ally India in August 2024 after she was toppled by a student-led revolution.

Hasina’s government was accused of widespread human rights abuses, including the extrajudicial killing of hundreds of political opponents and the unlawful abduction and disappearance of hundreds more.

The commission said it had detailed “multiple verified cases where women were disappeared along with their children”, including as recently as 2023.

It highlighted a case where a pregnant woman — held along with her two young children — was beaten in a detention centre.

“This was not an isolated case,” the report stated.

The commission said one witness showed investigators the room in the detention site she had been held in as a child with her mother, run by the much-feared paramilitary Rapid Action Battalion’s (RAB).

“Her mother never returned”, the report read.

In another incident, a couple and their baby were detained, with the child starved of mother’s milk “as a form of psychological torture” to pressure the father.

When in power, Hasina’s government denied committing enforced disappearances, claiming some of those reported missing had drowned in the Mediterranean while trying to reach Europe.

The commission says around 200 Bangladeshis abducted by security forces are still missing.

Committee member Sazzad Hossain said that while some victims could not pinpoint the exact officers who tortured them, their testimonies would be used to identify the forces involved.

“In such cases, we will recommend holding the commander accountable,” Hossain told AFP.

“The effects on the victims’ families have been multifaceted, ranging from severe psychological trauma to legal and financial challenges”, the report added.

In this article:Bangladesh, Justice, Rights
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Asian markets track Wall St and Europe rally after Trump-Xi talks

Most Asian markets rose Monday following a rally on Wall Street and record-breaking day in Europe.

22 hours ago
Elon Musk (R) has become an enthusiastic supporter of Donald Trump (L) Elon Musk (R) has become an enthusiastic supporter of Donald Trump (L)

Social Media

Numbers using ‘QuitX’ service swell before Trump inauguration

"Millions of connections" from social network X will be re-established on rivals BlueSky or Mastodon from Monday, a French researcher said.

17 hours ago
A commercial plane prepares to land at Ngurah Rai international airport in Denpasar, on Indonesia's Bali island A commercial plane prepares to land at Ngurah Rai international airport in Denpasar, on Indonesia's Bali island

Tech & Science

Travel safety of a cyber-kind

One of the most common pitfalls for travelers is the reliance on public Wi-Fi networks.

22 hours ago
Priscilla Chan, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, Alphabet’s CEO Sundar Pichai, and businessman Elon Musk, attend the inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC Priscilla Chan, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, Alphabet’s CEO Sundar Pichai, and businessman Elon Musk, attend the inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC

Business

Tech billionaires take center stage at Trump inauguration

US tech multibillionaires -- including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos -- were given prime positions at Donald Trump's inauguration.

17 hours ago