Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Bangladesh orders banks to assist UK minister graft probe

AFP

Published

Britain's anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq (shown in 2019) is the niece of Bangladesh's ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, whose family is being probed over alleged $5 billion embezzlement
Britain's anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq (shown in 2019) is the niece of Bangladesh's ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, whose family is being probed over alleged $5 billion embezzlement - Copyright AFP/File ISABEL INFANTES
Britain's anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq (shown in 2019) is the niece of Bangladesh's ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, whose family is being probed over alleged $5 billion embezzlement - Copyright AFP/File ISABEL INFANTES

Bangladesh money laundering investigators have ordered the country’s big banks to hand over details of transactions relating to British anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq in an ongoing graft probe, officers told AFP.

Siddiq is the niece of former Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina, who fled abroad last August after a student-led uprising against her iron-fisted tenure.

Last month the national anti-corruption commission launched a probe into the alleged embezzlement by Hasina’s family of $5 billion connected to a Russian-funded nuclear power plant.

Two officials from the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Bangladeshi banks had been instructed to furnish any financial records relating to Siddiq.

A BFIU document issued Tuesday and seen by AFP showed that banks had also been told to provide transaction records for Hasina, her son and daughter, Siddiq’s two siblings and her mother Sheikh Rehana.

The kickback allegations relate to the $12.65 billion Rooppur nuclear plant, which was bankrolled by Moscow with a 90 percent loan.

“The claims of kickbacks, mismanagement, money laundering, and potential abuse of power raise significant concerns about the integrity of the project and the use of public funds”, the anti-corruption commission said last month when announcing the probe.

The order came a day after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed that Siddiq had referred herself to his standards adviser.

Siddiq insists she has done nothing wrong and a spokesman for Starmer said he retains “full confidence” in her.

The referral came after the Sunday Times and Financial Times newspapers reported that she had lived in properties linked to her aunt Sheikh Hasina’s administration.

“In recent weeks I have been the subject of media reporting, much of it inaccurate, about my financial affairs and my family’s links to the former government of Bangladesh,” Siddiq wrote in her letter to ministerial standards watchdog Laurie Magnus.

“I am clear that I have done nothing wrong,” she added. “However, for the avoidance of doubt, I would like you to independently establish the facts about these matters.”

Her aunt Hasina, 77, fled Bangladesh by helicopter on August 5, shortly before protesters stormed her palace in the capital Dhaka.

She remains in neighbouring India but the interim government that replaced her has demanded her extradition to face trial for the police killing of protesters during the revolt against her regime. 

In this article:Bangladesh, Britain, Corruption, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Meta's announcement repeated many of the complaints made by Republicans and X-owner Elon Musk Meta's announcement repeated many of the complaints made by Republicans and X-owner Elon Musk

Social Media

Meta announces ending fact-checking program in the US

Zuckerberg said that "fact checkers have just been too politically biased and have destroyed more trust than they've created, especially in the US."

18 hours ago
Instagram is owned by US tech giant Meta Instagram is owned by US tech giant Meta

Social Media

Disinformation experts slam Meta decision to end US fact-checking

Meta's shock announcement to end its US fact-checking program triggered scathing criticism from disinformation researchers.

6 hours ago

Tech & Science

CES: Moving beyond the smartphone with IT and automotive OLED technologies

Samsung Display’s innovative OLED products on exhibit at CES 2025.

18 hours ago
X, formerly Twitter, has relied on 'community notes' to alert to false or misleading posts since 2021 X, formerly Twitter, has relied on 'community notes' to alert to false or misleading posts since 2021

World

X’s ‘Community Notes’: a model for Meta?

Meta said Tuesday that the group's platforms including Facebook and Instagram would in future imitate rival X's "Community Notes."

13 hours ago