Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Bangladesh garment factories reopen after unrest

AFP

Published

Workers sort through the remains of a garment factory torched during the protests
Workers sort through the remains of a garment factory torched during the protests - Copyright AFP K M ASAD
Workers sort through the remains of a garment factory torched during the protests - Copyright AFP K M ASAD

Garment factories and banks reopened in Bangladesh Thursday after authorities eased a curfew imposed to contain deadly clashes sparked by student protests over civil service employment quotas.

Last week’s violence killed at least 186 people, according to an AFP count of victims reported by police and hospitals, during some of the worst unrest of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s tenure. 

Thousands of troops are patrolling cities around the South Asian country to keep order, and most Bangladeshis remain without internet nearly a week after a nationwide shutdown was imposed. 

But with calm returning to the streets after several days of unbridled mayhem, the country’s economically vital textile factories resumed operations after government clearance.

“We were worried about the future of our company,” 40-year-old factory worker Khatun, who gave only one name, told AFP.

Despite the disruption, Khatun said she supported the demands of student protesters to reform government hiring rules and was shocked by last week’s violence. 

“The government should implement all their demands,” she said. “A lot of them were killed. They sacrificed for future generations.”

– Lucrative industry –

The garment industry generates $50 billion in yearly export revenue for Bangladesh, employing millions of young women to sew clothes for H&amp;M, Zara, Gap and other leading international brands. 

“All garment factories have reopened across the country today,” a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association told AFP. 

The curfew was eased Wednesday to allow some commerce to resume but remains in effect for most Bangladeshis for 19 hours each day. 

Banks, the stock exchange in the capital Dhaka, and some government offices also opened between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm to match the daily break in the stay-home order, government spokesman Shibli Sadiq told AFP.

The student group which led this month’s protests has suspended demonstrations until at least Friday, with one leader saying they had not wanted reform “at the expense of so much blood”.

Police have arrested at least 2,500 people since the violence began last week.

Hasina’s government says the stay-home order will be relaxed further as the situation improves.

With around 18 million young people in Bangladesh out of work, according to government figures, the June reintroduction of the quota scheme — halted since 2018 — deeply upset graduates facing an acute jobs crisis.

The Supreme Court on Sunday cut the number of reserved jobs but fell short of protesters’ demands to scrap it entirely. 

In this article:Bangladesh, Students, Unrest
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Delivery Hero warned this month it faced a possible fine of more than may exceed 400 million euros ($434 million) Delivery Hero warned this month it faced a possible fine of more than may exceed 400 million euros ($434 million)

Tech & Science

EU opens probe into possible online food-delivery cartel

The probe comes after surprise raids at the firms, which are two of the largest food delivery companies in Europe.

20 hours ago
As well as drone defences, other forms of anti-aircraft defence are in place around Olympic sites As well as drone defences, other forms of anti-aircraft defence are in place around Olympic sites

Sports

France intercepting 6 drones daily near Olympic sites: PM

The miniature flyers are sometimes operated by "individuals, maybe tourists wanting to take pictures," Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said.

13 hours ago
Alan Seales Alan Seales

Entertainment

Chatting with Alan Seales: Co-founder of the Broadway Podcast Network

Alan Seales. Photo Credit: Michael KushnerAlan Seales is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Broadway Podcast Network, a Broadway producer, and a...

14 hours ago
HPV vaccines 'substantially' reduce cervical cancer risk: study HPV vaccines 'substantially' reduce cervical cancer risk: study

Tech & Science

Advancing digital pathology with AI screening for cancer

This platform uses a computer-assisted diagnostic system called  Paige Prostate Suite in the clinical workflow.

4 hours ago