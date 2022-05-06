Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Bali to deport Russian couple for nude photos on sacred tree

Published

The husband and wife will be banned from Indonesia for at least six months
The husband and wife will be banned from Indonesia for at least six months - Copyright AFP SONNY TUMBELAKA
The husband and wife will be banned from Indonesia for at least six months - Copyright AFP SONNY TUMBELAKA

A Russian influencer and her husband will be deported from Bali after staging a nude photo shoot on a sacred tree in violation of local culture, officials on the Indonesian holiday island said Friday.

Alina Fazleeva, who has thousands of followers on Instagram, posed naked on a 700-year-old banyan tree at a temple in Tabanan district.

The picture, which was taken by her husband Andrey Fazleev, was uploaded to Instagram and went viral, irking Balinese communities.

Mountains, trees and other natural features are considered holy in Balinese Hindu culture, as they are thought to be the homes of the gods.

“Both of them are proven to have carried out activities that endanger public order and do not respect the local norms,” Bali immigration chief Jamaruli Manihuruk told reporters Friday.

“So, they will be sanctioned with deportation.”

The husband and wife will be banned from Indonesia for at least six months, and also had to participate in a cleansing ceremony at the sacred area in accordance with local belief, he added.

Fazleeva apologised on her Instagram account in English and Bahasa Indonesia, acknowledging that she “made a big mistake”.

“There are a lot of sacred places in Bali and not all of them have information signs about it, as in my case,” she said.

“And, it is very important to treat these places and traditions with respect”.

Bali’s Governor Wayan Koster said his administration would no longer tolerate disrespectful tourists.

Almost 200 people were deported from the holiday island last year, some of them for violating Covid-19 protocols.

Last month, a Canadian actor and self-proclaimed wellness guru was also facing deportation from Bali after a video went viral of him naked at holy Mount Batur while doing the Haka, New Zealand’s Maori ceremonial dance.

In this article:Crime, Indonesia, Russia, Tourism
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The Kremlin accuses the West of preventing a 'quick' end to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine The Kremlin accuses the West of preventing a 'quick' end to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

The commander of the Azov regiment says in a video on Telegram that "heavy bloody fighting continues", accusing Russia of violating a ceasefire.

6 hours ago
The Chanel outlet is one of many high-end jewellery stores in the Place Vendome neighbourhood The Chanel outlet is one of many high-end jewellery stores in the Place Vendome neighbourhood

World

Armed gang robs Chanel boutique in Paris

An armed gang on Thursday robbed a Chanel watch and jewellery store near the swanky Place Vendome in central Paris in broad daylight.

20 hours ago
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz have over the years pushed for closer ties with Russia President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz have over the years pushed for closer ties with Russia

World

Zelensky invites Germany’s Scholz and Steinmeier to Kyiv

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz have over the years pushed for closer ties with Russia - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARAPeter WUETHERICHUkraine’s...

23 hours ago
Boeing will relocate its headquarters from Chicago to the Washington area Boeing will relocate its headquarters from Chicago to the Washington area

Business

Boeing will move its headquarters to Washington area

Boeing will relocate its headquarters from Chicago to the Washington area - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARABoeing announced Thursday it will relocate its headquarters...

18 hours ago