Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Bald ambitions: South Korea politician pledges funding for hair loss

Published

Bald ambitions: South Korea politician pledges funding for hair loss
Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung said such treatments, potentially including expensive hair transplants, should be covered by state insurance - Copyright POOL/AFP Chung Sung-Jun
Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung said such treatments, potentially including expensive hair transplants, should be covered by state insurance - Copyright POOL/AFP Chung Sung-Jun

People with hair loss in South Korea should have their treatments covered by the state to prevent “discrimination”, the ruling party’s presidential candidate pledged Friday, in what critics called a bald bid to pull ahead in neck-and-neck polls.

Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung said he will expand government health insurance to cover treatments, potentially including expensive hair transplants, if he wins in the March presidential election.

“I will expand universal health insurance to hair loss treatment drugs… and will also consider covering hair transplant for serious cases of hair loss,” he said in a Facebook post that garnered hundreds of likes in minutes.

Lee, a human rights lawyer turned politician, said people with hair loss issues face “daily discriminatory encounters… across age and gender groups.” 

In a short, tongue-in-cheek video posted online Friday, Lee, who does not appear to have hair loss issues, is seen sweeping a hand over his neat black mane while promising to keep hair on every voter’s head.

Many Koreans are using ineffective and potentially harmful over-the-counter remedies because expensive “cosmetic” hair loss treatments are currently excluded from insurance coverage, Lee said, explaining his new campaign pledge.

The issue affects up to one in five South Koreans, his campaign said, without giving details on how much they expected fulfilling the promise to cost the state.

The offer — which was first mooted last week — has prompted widespread public debate, with many voters coming out in favour.

“Hair loss is a disease. I fully endorse his pledge,” one supporter wrote on Daum, the country’s second-largest online portal.

But some critics have decried the “populist” move as a potential drain on the health service.

“Should we cover Viagra prescriptions as well? It’s not your money after all,” a critic wrote on Daum.

Lee is one of the two frontrunners in South Korea’s presidential election.

He is locked in a tight race with opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, with the polling gap between the candidates often falling within the margin of error.

Incumbent President Moon Jae-in is legally barred from seeking a second term and is scheduled to step down in May. 

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Meta-works: Online universe becomes lab for real-life products Meta-works: Online universe becomes lab for real-life products

World

Meta-works: Online universe becomes lab for real-life products

Online platforms that are precursors of the metaverse vision for the internet's future are already serving as workrooms to develop products.

23 hours ago
Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery

World

Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery

Russian animal rescuers were fighting for the life of an Amur tiger cub who had been found dying from exhaustion and frostbite.

9 hours ago
Theranos verdict sends a chill through startups: analysts Theranos verdict sends a chill through startups: analysts

Tech & Science

Judge delays Theranos founder sentencing to September

A federal judge on Wednesday set a September date for the sentencing of fallen biotech star Elizabeth Holmes, who was found guilty.

20 hours ago
Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport

World

Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport

The Philippine government on Thursday defended a controversial ban on unvaccinated people using public transport.

16 hours ago