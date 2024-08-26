Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Babe Ruth baseball jersey shatters sports memorabilia auction record

AFP

Published

The Bambino -- one of Ruth's monikers -- wore the record-breaking jersey during a historic game against the Chicago Cubs
The Bambino -- one of Ruth's monikers -- wore the record-breaking jersey during a historic game against the Chicago Cubs - Copyright Library of Congress/AFP/File Library of Congress
The Bambino -- one of Ruth's monikers -- wore the record-breaking jersey during a historic game against the Chicago Cubs - Copyright Library of Congress/AFP/File Library of Congress

A jersey belonging to US baseball legend Babe Ruth shattered the record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever auctioned on Sunday, fetching $24.1 million.

The online auction for the New York Yankee’s jersey lasted several weeks, and it was expected to best the previous record: $12.6 million paid in August 2022 for a baseball card for Mickey Mantle.

Until 2022, no piece of sports memorabilia had ever broken the symbolic $10-million mark, but that year saw both the Mantle card and a jersey worn by basketball great Michael Jordan blow past the threshold.

The Bambino — one of Ruth’s monikers — wore the record-breaking jersey during a historic game against the Chicago Cubs in the 1932 World Series.

Ruth was being heckled by the opposition, and he reportedly responded by pointing deep into the center-field stands, before pounding the next pitch exactly in that direction for a home run.

The Yankees went on to win the game and the World Series, the final championship win of Ruth’s career. 

Years after his retirement, Ruth donated the jersey to a golf partner. It was subsequently sold three times, most recently in 2005 for $940,000.

In this article:Baseball, enchères, Sport, USA
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A California bill seeks to regulate the development of AI models though critics say the measure can threaten innovation in the nascent field A California bill seeks to regulate the development of AI models though critics say the measure can threaten innovation in the nascent field

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Artistic paranoia vs AI — Useless and achieving nothing

Now stop whining and get on with it.

8 hours ago

Tech & Science

Durov: Mysterious and controversial Telegram founder

Russian-born tech entrepreneur Pavel Durov has founded wildly popular social networks as well as a cryptocurrency and amassed a multi-billion-dollar fortune.

4 hours ago
Pavel Durov, co-founder of encrypted messaging app Telegram, was arrested at an airport near Paris Pavel Durov, co-founder of encrypted messaging app Telegram, was arrested at an airport near Paris

Social Media

Telegram chief Pavel Durov arrested at French airport

Telegram chief executive Pavel Durov is expected to appear in court Sunday after being arrested by French police at an airport near Paris.

24 hours ago
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (R) and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (C) stand during an honor cordon at the Pentagon on June 25, 2024 US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (R) and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (C) stand during an honor cordon at the Pentagon on June 25, 2024

World

Israeli defence minister declares 48-hour state of emergency

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced a 48-hour nationwide state of emergency from 06:00 am (0300 GMT) Sunday.

24 hours ago