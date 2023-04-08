Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Authorities halt auction of Peruvian artifacts

AFP

Published

Peruvian and Canadian officials have halted a virtual auction by the Canadian company Waddington's of 20 archeological pieces (like this bracelet) from the pre-Hispanic Chancay culture that developed on Peru's central coast between 1200 and 1470
Peruvian and Canadian officials have halted a virtual auction by the Canadian company Waddington's of 20 archeological pieces (like this bracelet) from the pre-Hispanic Chancay culture that developed on Peru's central coast between 1200 and 1470 - Copyright AFP/File Sam Yeh
Peruvian and Canadian officials have halted a virtual auction by the Canadian company Waddington's of 20 archeological pieces (like this bracelet) from the pre-Hispanic Chancay culture that developed on Peru's central coast between 1200 and 1470 - Copyright AFP/File Sam Yeh

Officials in Peru and Canada have moved jointly to stop the virtual auction of 20 ancient pieces from Peru’s pre-Hispanic Chancay culture, the Foreign Ministry in Lima announced Saturday. 

It said Peru’s embassy in Canada and the Consulate General in Toronto had taken the action together. 

Waddington’s, a Toronto-based Canadian auction company, had obtained the pieces through a web portal called The Saleroom, the statement said. The planned sale came to the attention of Peru’s Culture Ministry.

Among the archeological objects was a necklace made of seeds.

The pre-Incan Chancay culture developed in the valleys of Peru’s central coast between the years 1200 and 1470.

The Foreign Ministry in Lima has been working to recover cultural assets taken from the country.

Both Peru and Canada are signatories of the 1970 Unesco convention that promotes the fight against illicit traffic in cultural artifacts. 

In this article:Archeology, Canada, Diplomacy, History, Peru
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Sound of money being counted: Finance capitals in the UK revealed

Parts of the UK have a greater concentration of the financial sector than others. Aside from London, where else does money matter the most?

11 hours ago

Tech & Science

Who can assess and diagnose cardiac function best: artificial intelligence or a sonographer?

The new study assessed whether AI was more accurate in evaluating 3,495 transthoracic echocardiogram studies.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

The way bacteria invade the brain offers a new meningitis treatment

As well as exploiting the nerve cells in the meninges, the infectious agent goes on to suppress the immune response.

14 hours ago
The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are some of the busiest in the United States The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are some of the busiest in the United States

Business

Dockworker shortage shuts California ports

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are some of the busiest in the United States - Copyright AFP/File MICHAEL DANTASTwo of the...

18 hours ago