Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Austrian far-right radical arrested after defying Swiss entry ban

AFP

Published

Martin Sellner, 35, was invited to speak at a conference in Zurich
Martin Sellner, 35, was invited to speak at a conference in Zurich - Copyright AFP/File Alex HALADA
Martin Sellner, 35, was invited to speak at a conference in Zurich - Copyright AFP/File Alex HALADA

Radical Austrian nationalist Martin Sellner, banned from entering Switzerland, was arrested Saturday having crossed the border.

The 35-year-old, who advocates mass expulsions of foreigners, had been invited by the far-right group Junge Tat, known for its anti-immigration and anti-Islamic views, to speak at a conference in Zurich on Saturday.

Swiss federal police said in a decision published earlier this month that Sellner “is banned from entering the Swiss and Liechtenstein territories from October 10-27, 2024”.

He was arrested by Swiss police on Saturday in the northeastern Thurgau canton, in the town of Kreuzlingen, which lies on the border with the German city of Konstanz.

“Shortly after 10:30am, a 35-year-old person was stopped by forces of the Thurgau cantonal police on Swiss territory in Kreuzlingen and taken away for further investigations,” a Thurgau police spokesman told AFP.

Earlier this month, Swiss federal police spokesman Christoph Gnagi told AFP that Swiss law “provides for entry bans as a preventive police measure when there are indications of a threat to internal or external security”.

Swiss police had prevented Sellner from addressing a far-right gathering organised by Junge Tat near Zurich in March and deported him.

He was also barred from entering Germany in March, following a meeting with the far-right AfD party that sparked an uproar in the country. But a German court overturned the entry ban in May. 

Sellner’s Identitarian Movement espouses the far-right white nationalist Great Replacement conspiracy theory, according to which white Europeans are being deliberately supplanted by non-white immigrants.

One of Sellner’s main proposals is that of “remigration”, expelling those without Austrian nationality “who are long-term unemployed” or that are living in “unassimilated parallel societies”.

In this article:Austria, Politics, Sellner, Switzerland
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Taking power and efficiency of biological sensing to a new level

The process involves adding a fluorescent or radioactive tag to make a target compound stand out during testing.

16 hours ago

Life

Revealed: Most expensive city centres for remote workers

San Jose, CA, tops the ranking with a score of 24.2. 

16 hours ago

Entertainment

Review: ‘Smile 2’ finds new ways to go from grin to cringe

‘Smile 2’ follows the curse as it’s transmitted to a famous person who doesn’t have the luxury of going crazy in private

21 hours ago
A scene from 'Goodrich' A scene from 'Goodrich'

Entertainment

Review: ‘Goodrich’ is the tale of a renaissance dad

‘Goodrich’ follows a man who unexpectedly finds himself to be a single father, though temporarily

23 hours ago