Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Australia’s flood-ravaged east braces for more storms

Published

Flooding in late February overwhelmed emergency services in eastern Australia
Flooding in late February overwhelmed emergency services in eastern Australia - Copyright AFP SAEED KHAN
Flooding in late February overwhelmed emergency services in eastern Australia - Copyright AFP SAEED KHAN

Thousands of people across eastern Australia have been told to leave their homes as storms bear down on cities and towns still recovering from record deadly flooding just weeks ago.

Multiple evacuation orders were issued for the town of Lismore, which was devastated last month when record-high 14.3-metre (47 feet) floodwaters engulfed homes, swept away cars and stranded locals on the roofs of their homes.

Hundreds of people had to be dramatically rescued — many by neighbours who braved the floodwaters in private boats and even kayaks — because emergency services were overwhelmed by calls for help.

Seeking to avoid a repeat of this disaster, state emergency services said “additional people, vehicles, boats and helicopters” had been deployed ahead of forecast storms and “life-threatening” flash flooding on Tuesday.

Lismore locals spent much of Monday preparing for intense rainfall — sandbagging properties and moving to higher ground, with flood levels expected to reach close to the town’s levee height by Tuesday afternoon.

A flood relief centre in the town set up by Australia’s national Indigenous newspaper The Koori Mail had to be evacuated.

February’s flooding claimed at least 21 lives across the states of Queensland and New South Wales and displaced thousands of people, many of whom are living in temporary accommodation in areas where heavy rains are expected this week.

“Since catchments are now saturated, there will be an increased risk of dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding and even landslides during this event,” the national weather bureau said in a warning Monday.

In the state of Queensland, a man was found dead in his car in floodwaters on Monday, along with several dogs, despite police rescue attempts. A woman who was in the vehicle survived and was taken to hospital to recover.

In this article:Australia, Floods, Weather
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election

World

Op-Ed: Putin’s puppet attempts to reshape Republican party, starting with Georgia

The Trump rally in Georgia Saturday was an attempt to reshape the Republican party in his own mage.

12 hours ago
Volunteers man a checkpoint in Stoyanka where Russian snipers are active Volunteers man a checkpoint in Stoyanka where Russian snipers are active

World

‘Surrender or die’: Ghost village tries to push back Russians

Russian snipers are still targeting the deserted crossroads into the village of Stoyanka, but Andrii Ostapets hopes to bring food to his neighbours.

21 hours ago
A Ukranian serviceman walks in the village of Mala Rogan, east of Kharkiv, after Ukrainian troops retook the village A Ukranian serviceman walks in the village of Mala Rogan, east of Kharkiv, after Ukrainian troops retook the village

World

‘Caught them by surprise’: Ukraine troops take Kharkiv village

A Ukranian serviceman walks in the village of Mala Rogan, east of Kharkiv, after Ukrainian troops retook the village - Copyright AFP Aamir QURESHIHervé...

7 hours ago
Major French retailer Auchan, whose logo is pictured on a shopping center in Moscow on March 24, 2022, has remained in Russia, prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to insist that "French companies must quit the Russian market" Major French retailer Auchan, whose logo is pictured on a shopping center in Moscow on March 24, 2022, has remained in Russia, prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to insist that "French companies must quit the Russian market"

Business

Spotlight of shame on companies sticking with Russia

American professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld is putting public pressure on Western companies that maintain operations in Russia.

20 hours ago