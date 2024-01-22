Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Australian spy agencies say Russian citizen behind cyber attack

AFP

Published

Australia has pinned a crippling 2022 cyber attack on a Russian citizen, announcing Tuesday a series of “unprecedented” sanctions targeting the newly unveiled 33-year-old hacker. 

Anonymous hackers carried out one of Australia’s worst ever data breaches in November 2022, stealing sensitive medical records from one of the country’s largest private health insurers. 

Among the 9.7 million customers impacted by the high-profile cyber attack was Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. 

Australian intelligence agencies have long suspected criminal Russian hackers were behind the breach, which has previously been linked to the notorious REvil collective.

Following an 18-month investigation, Australia has now taken the rare step of naming the individual believed responsible: Aleksandr Gennadievich Ermakov.   

“This is the first time an Australian government has identified a cyber criminal and imposed cyber sanctions of this kind and it won’t be the last,” Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil told reporters.

“These people are cowards and they’re scum bags,” she added. 

“They hide behind technology and today the Australian government is saying that when we put our minds to it, we’ll unveil who you are, and we’ll make sure you are accountable.”

The Medibank hackers started leaking private health records on the dark web after the company refused to pay a multi-million dollar ransom.

The first leaks were selected to cause maximum harm: targeting records related to drug abuse, sexually transmitted infections, or pregnancy terminations.

“Medibank in my view was the single most devastating cyber attack we have experienced as a nation,” O’Neil said on Tuesday. 

“We all went through it, literally millions of people having personal data about themselves, their family members, taken from them and cruelly placed online for others to see.” 

– ‘Hack the hackers’ –

Australia beefed up its cyber security laws in the wake of the Medibank attack, pledging that the country’s intelligence agencies would proactively “hack the hackers”.

In a taunting and cryptic reply posted to the dark web, the hackers responded: “We always keep our word.”

Ermakov, who used the online aliases blade_runner and JimJones, would now be targeted by a travel ban and strict financial sanctions, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. 

“This will mean it’s a criminal offence, punishable with up to 10 years imprisonment, to provide assets to him — or to use or deal with his  assets,” she told reporters.  

Defence Minister Richard Marles said Australia’s intelligence agencies had tracked down Ermakov with the help of the National Security Agency in the United States, and GCHQ in the United Kingdom. 

“Ermakov doesn’t have anonymity,” he said. 

“We have named him for the first time globally. And his identity is now on display for every agency around the world.”

REvil — an amalgam of ransomware and evil — was reportedly dismantled by Russian authorities in 2022, after extracting an $11 million ransom from JBS Foods, a major food conglomerate.

In this article:Australia, Hacking, Russia
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

An original Macintosh computer on display at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California An original Macintosh computer on display at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California

Tech & Science

Mac computers could ride AI wave or be left behind

Forty years after igniting a PC revolution, Apple's Mac is stronger than ever and could reach new glory due to AI — or be...

9 hours ago
Republican presidential hopeful and former US president Donald Trump aims to end the primary as a meaningful competition with a win in New Hampshire Republican presidential hopeful and former US president Donald Trump aims to end the primary as a meaningful competition with a win in New Hampshire

World

Trump closes in on Republican presidential nomination in New Hampshire

Republican presidential hopeful and former US president Donald Trump aims to end the primary as a meaningful competition with a win in New Hampshire...

19 hours ago
Black smoke billows over Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, the new epicentre of the war between Israel and Hamas Black smoke billows over Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, the new epicentre of the war between Israel and Hamas

World

Israel hammers Gaza’s south, hostage families urge Netanyahu to seek deal

Black smoke billows over Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, the new epicentre of the war between Israel and Hamas - Copyright AFP Janis LATVELS,...

18 hours ago
Military medical staff work aboard the French warship Military medical staff work aboard the French warship

World

Wounded Gazans get medical care on French hospital ship

Military medical staff work aboard the French warship - Copyright POOL/AFP/File EVELYN HOCKSTEINOn a French warship off the Egyptian coast, wounded Palestinians receive the...

20 hours ago