Australian ‘Devil Wears Prada’ star Baker pleads guilty to drink driving

Australian actor Simon Baker pleaded guilty to drink driving
Australian actor Simon Baker, the star of “Margin Call” and “Devil Wears Prada”, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to drink driving, as his case was heard at a court near the beach resort of Byron Bay.

Baker did not appear in court, but a plea of guilty on one count of driving under the influence of alcohol was entered on his behalf, according to Mullumbimby Local Court filings.

Australian media reported that Baker had been pulled over in July when behind the wheel of a grey Telsa that was being driven in an “erratic manner” just after 2:00 am.

Sentencing is expected in the coming days.

