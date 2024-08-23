Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Australia tackles poor Great Barrier Reef water quality

AFP

Published

Australia's Great Barrier Reef has been plagued by repeated mass bleaching events, including one in 2024
Australia's Great Barrier Reef has been plagued by repeated mass bleaching events, including one in 2024 - Copyright AFP/File DAVID GRAY
Australia's Great Barrier Reef has been plagued by repeated mass bleaching events, including one in 2024 - Copyright AFP/File DAVID GRAY

Australia on Friday launched a multi-million dollar effort to stop pesticide runoff and other water quality issues on the Great Barrier Reef, the latest effort to save the ailing natural wonder.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek unveiled a US$130 million bid to reduce nutrient and pesticide runoff, improve invasive species management, and support better land management across some of the most vulnerable spots along the reef.

Often dubbed the world’s largest living structure, the Great Barrier Reef is a 2,300-kilometre (1,400-mile) long expanse, home to a stunning array of biodiversity that includes more than 600 types of coral and 1,625 fish species.

But repeated mass bleaching events — when extreme heat saps the coral of nutrients and colour — threaten the reef’s fragile ecosystem.

Mass bleaching events along the reef occurred in 1998, 2002, 2016, 2017, 2020, 2022 and now 2024.

Such is the damage to the reef that the UN’s cultural organisation UNESCO has weighed labelling the world heritage site “at risk”, a move that could put millions of tourist dollars at risk.

Plibersek said the latest funding was vital to stop some of the other problems plaguing the ecosystem and “make sure the beauty and majesty of the Reef can be enjoyed for our kids and grandkids”.

“Sediment run-off is one of the biggest threats to the Great Barrier Reef,” she said. 

“Poor water quality stops coral from regrowing, kills seagrass, and blocks the sunlight needed for a healthy reef.”

– Beyond recovery? –

This year’s bleaching event has left 81 percent of the reef with extreme or high levels of damage — one of the most severe and widespread on record, the latest government data shows.

It will take scientists a few more months to determine how much of the reef is beyond recovery. 

Coral bleaching occurs when water temperatures rise more than one degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

Australian Marine Conservation Society marine ecologist Lissa Schindler welcomed the government’s funding boost but said more needed to be done to address the root cause of climate change. 

Historically, investment had been spread thin across the reef rather than a targeted approach, she said. 

“Water pollution is one of the biggest threats to the reef outside of climate change,” she told AFP. 

“The reef needs every bit of help it can get.”

But Australia, one of the world’s largest gas and coal exporters, has only recently set targets to become carbon neutral.

In this article:Australia, Environment, Reef
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Ukraine's shock offensive is now into its sixth day Ukraine's shock offensive is now into its sixth day

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Moscow drone attack – An atypical tactic with no casualties? Really?

Until verifiable evidence is produced, this is propaganda, not facts.

23 hours ago
All For Metal All For Metal

Entertainment

All For Metal talks about their new album ‘Gods Of Metal (Year Of The Dragon)’

Jassy, the guitarist of the band All For Metal, chatted about their new album "Gods Of Metal (Year Of The Dragon)."

24 hours ago
The average annual emissions for the 2013-2022 period was 53 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide -- primarily from the use of fossil fuels like oil and gas, the report said The average annual emissions for the 2013-2022 period was 53 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide -- primarily from the use of fossil fuels like oil and gas, the report said

Tech & Science

Could ‘zero trust’ have prevented the Halliburton cyberattack?

Oil giant Halliburton has been hit by a cyberattack. How could this have been prevented?

5 hours ago
Nepal has lifted its ban on TikTok Nepal has lifted its ban on TikTok

Social Media

Nepal lifts ban on video-sharing platform TikTok

TikTok, which has around one billion monthly users, has faced restrictions in many countries for allegedly breaking data rules.

10 hours ago