Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Australia says to build biggest navy since World War II

AFP

Published

Australia's new naval blueprint will see its number of surface combatant ships more than double
Australia's new naval blueprint will see its number of surface combatant ships more than double - Copyright AFP DAVID GRAY
Australia's new naval blueprint will see its number of surface combatant ships more than double - Copyright AFP DAVID GRAY
Andrew BEATTY

Australia on Tuesday outlined a decade-long plan to double its fleet of major warships and boost defence spending by an additional US$7 billion, in the face of a quickening Asia-Pacific arms race.

Under the plan, Australia will get a navy of 26 major surface combatant ships, up from 11 today.

“It is the largest fleet that we will have since the end of the Second World War,” said Defence Minister Richard Marles.

The announcement comes after a massive build-up of firepower by rivals China and Russia, and amid growing confrontation between nervous US-led allies and increasingly bellicose authoritarian governments.

Australia will get six Hunter class frigates, 11 general-purpose frigates, three air warfare destroyers and six state-of-the-art surface warships that do not need to be crewed.

At least some of the fleet will be armed with Tomahawk missiles capable of long-range strikes on targets deep inside enemy territory — a major deterrent capability.

The plan would see Australia increase its defence spending to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product, above the two percent target set by its NATO allies.

Some of the ships will be built in Adelaide, ensuring more than 3,000 jobs, but others will be sourced from US designs and a still undecided design to come from Spain, Germany, South Korea or Japan.

– Change, or more of the same? –

In 2021, Australia announced plans to buy at least three US-designed nuclear-powered submarines, scrapping a years-long plan to develop non-nuclear subs from France that had already cost billions of dollars.

While the Virginia-class submarines will be nuclear-powered, they will not be armed with atomic weapons and are instead expected to carry long-range cruise missiles. They represent a step-shift for the country’s open water capabilities.

Experts say that taken together, Australia is poised to develop significant naval capability. 

But the country’s major defence projects have long been beset by cost overruns, government U-turns, policy changes and project plans that make more sense for local job creation than defence.

Michael Shoebridge, a former senior security official and now independent analyst, said the government must overcome past errors and had “no more time to waste” as competition in the region heats up.

Shoebridge said there must be a trimmed-down procurement process, otherwise, it will be a “familiar path that leads to delays, construction troubles, cost blowouts — and at the end, ships that get into service too late with systems that are overtaken by events and technological change”.

Wooing specific electorates with the promise of “continuous naval shipbuilding” cannot be the priority, he said.

“This will just get in the way of the actual priority: reversing the collapse of our Navy’s fleet.”

In this article:Australia, Defence, navy
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The European Commission said it launched formal infringement proceedings against TikTok over the protection of minors online The European Commission said it launched formal infringement proceedings against TikTok over the protection of minors online

Social Media

EU launches probe into TikTok over child protection

The EU on Monday announced a formal investigation into TikTok over alleged breaches of its obligations to protect minors online.

10 hours ago
US President Joe Biden waves as he and First Lady Jill Biden arrive at the White House in Washington on February 19, 2024 US President Joe Biden waves as he and First Lady Jill Biden arrive at the White House in Washington on February 19, 2024

World

Biden says ‘considering’ more Russia sanctions after Navalny death

US President Joe Biden is "considering additional sanctions" on Moscow after the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

11 hours ago
Analysts pointed to data showing a 61 percent year-on-year rise in rail trips made in China during the Lunar New Year holiday as being a positive sign Analysts pointed to data showing a 61 percent year-on-year rise in rail trips made in China during the Lunar New Year holiday as being a positive sign

Business

Asia stocks mixed as China enjoys Lunar New Year bump

Chinese stocks were buoyant after Lunar New Year but other Asian markets were mixed.

13 hours ago
Japan is the fourth-biggest donor to Ukraine Japan is the fourth-biggest donor to Ukraine

World

Ukraine PM seeks reconstruction help in Japan

Japan is the fourth-biggest donor to Ukraine - Copyright POOL/AFP Kazuhiro NOGIUkraine’s prime minister urged Japan’s government and private sector on Monday to step...

23 hours ago