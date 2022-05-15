Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Australia PM makes final push for re-election

Published

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's tenure has been beset by a rolling series of crises, from climate-fuelled droughts, bushfires and floods to the global Covid-19 pandemic
Prime Minister Scott Morrison's tenure has been beset by a rolling series of crises, from climate-fuelled droughts, bushfires and floods to the global Covid-19 pandemic - Copyright AFP/File STR
Prime Minister Scott Morrison's tenure has been beset by a rolling series of crises, from climate-fuelled droughts, bushfires and floods to the global Covid-19 pandemic - Copyright AFP/File STR

Australia’s conservative prime minister sounded the gun on the last lap of a bitterly-fought election campaign Sunday, admitting “not everything went to plan” during the country’s pandemic response.

At an official launch of his party’s election campaign ahead of the May 21 vote, conservative Scott Morrison acknowledged missteps during the crisis but declared “Australia has prevailed” 

In reality, the election campaign has been underway for months — if not years — but the event offered Morrison a chance to rally the party base and appeal to voters who appear set to boot him out after three tumultuous years in office.

According to the latest opinion polls, the centre-left Labor party, led by Anthony Albanese is expected to win Saturday’s vote.

But both sides know an upset is still possible.

Morrison’s tenure has been beset by a rolling series of crises, from climate-fuelled droughts, bushfires and floods to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“It has been one of the most challenging times we have ever known,” Morrison said, while insisting the country was now “heading in the right direction.” 

The 54-year-old from Sydney’s affluent Eastern Suburbs has come under fire for a glacial vaccine rollout that helped make sure Australia’s borders were shut for the better part of two years.

He is also facing anger over the government’s handling of natural disasters and reluctance to pivot away from fossil fuels. 

Polls consistently show around 70 percent of Australians want more action on climate change, but Morrison has repeatedly rejected calls for ambitious climate targets or scaling back the country’s vast coal mining industry.

Seeking to make the election a choice rather than a referendum on his leadership, Morrison has painted the Labor party as “loose units” on the economy and an Albanese premiership as an “experiment.”

To sweeten the deal, Morrison also announced plans to allow first-time buyers to use their pension savings to purchase a home. 

That policy is likely to be popular among young Australians struggling to get access to a turbocharged property market but is also likely to stoke home price inflation further. 

In this article:Australia, Morrison, Vote
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Disinfectant spraying is part of China's fight against Covid but experts say such efforts are largely useless against a virus that is spread by coughs and sneezes Disinfectant spraying is part of China's fight against Covid but experts say such efforts are largely useless against a virus that is spread by coughs and sneezes

World

In a haze of disinfectant, China struggles with invisible enemy

Leaving a fine mist of disinfectant in their wake, China's hazmat-clad health workers are cleaning homes, roads, parcels and even people.

12 hours ago
For many Finns living on the border with their eastern neighbour, the prospect of Finland applying to join NATO has been greeted with relief For many Finns living on the border with their eastern neighbour, the prospect of Finland applying to join NATO has been greeted with relief

World

NATO membership prospect brings relief for border Finns

Finnish pensioner Martti Kailio, 73, keeps his hunting rifle to hand at his home in Hiivaniemi, overlooking the Russian border.

12 hours ago
Palestinian mourners carry the casket of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, during her funeral procession in Jerusalem Palestinian mourners carry the casket of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, during her funeral procession in Jerusalem

World

Outcry after Israel police beat mourners at journalist funeral

The US and EU led an international outcry after Israeli police charged the funeral procession in Jerusalem of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

19 hours ago
The remains of a destroyed school in which Ukrainian official say 60 people sheltering in a basement died following a Russian military strike on the village of Bilogorivka, Lugansk region, eastern Ukraine The remains of a destroyed school in which Ukrainian official say 60 people sheltering in a basement died following a Russian military strike on the village of Bilogorivka, Lugansk region, eastern Ukraine

World

Intense fighting in east Ukraine as Europe pledges more military aid

Europe on Friday pledged another half a billion dollars in military support for Ukraine as it resists the Russian invasion that began on February...

22 hours ago