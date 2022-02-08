Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Australia ‘denied access’ to citizen detained in Hong Kong

Published

There has been a widespread crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong
There has been a widespread crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong - Copyright AFP Peter PARKS
There has been a widespread crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong - Copyright AFP Peter PARKS

Australia has for the last year been denied access to a citizen arrested in Hong Kong, diplomats revealed Tuesday, the latest case to be prosecuted under the city’s far-reaching national security law.

Canberra officials said they were notified of the individual’s arrest in January 2021, but “have been denied consular access despite multiple attempts”. They did not name the person.

“The individual is deemed to be a Chinese citizen under China’s citizenship laws, which do not recognise dual nationality,” a spokesperson for Australia’s department of foreign affairs explained.

Hong Kong, once regarded as a bastion of free speech within authoritarian China, has been transformed by a 2020 law that Beijing imposed to neuter dissent in the wake of huge and often violent democracy protests. 

More than 160 people have been arrested under the law, including activists and journalists from pro-democracy news outlets.

Often denied bail, many suspects have been detained for long periods before trial.

They include several dual nationals, most notably mogul Jimmy Lai, a British-Chinese dual citizen and owner of the now-shuttered pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper.

Lai has been charged over his alleged role in Tiananmen vigils, annual events commemorating the bloody crackdown on Chinese students calling for reform in Beijing.

Like Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have in the past expressed concerns about being denied access to their imprisoned citizens who hold dual nationality.

A key aspect of the security law is that instead of the usual trial by jury, national security cases are decided by hand-picked judges.

Australia’s foreign affairs department said officials had been able to attend court hearings and were “in regular contact with the individual’s lawyers”.

“Australia and many other countries have expressed concern about the erosion of basic freedoms and autonomy in Hong Kong and have called on Hong Kong and Chinese authorities to abide by their human rights obligations,” the department said.

In this article:Australia, China, Hongkong, Law, Politics
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Ukrainian army instructors have been holding military training sessions with civilians amid fears of a Russian invasion Ukrainian army instructors have been holding military training sessions with civilians amid fears of a Russian invasion

World

Macron heads to Moscow in bid to ease Ukraine tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Moscow on Monday hoping to reach a deal with Vladimir Putin over Ukraine.

20 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Virtual real estate — Capitalizing fiction, Minecraft for adults, more hype or maybe something much better?

The metaverse is capitalizing itself very nicely, thanks for asking.

19 hours ago
News of Australia's border re-opening has brought relief to the travel and tourism sector News of Australia's border re-opening has brought relief to the travel and tourism sector

World

‘Fortress Australia’ reopens borders to tourists on February 21

News of Australia's border re-opening has brought relief to the travel and tourism sector - Copyright AFP/File STRAustralia will reopen its borders to tourists...

16 hours ago
Palm oil was among the key export commodities that helped return Indonesia to economic growth in 2021 Palm oil was among the key export commodities that helped return Indonesia to economic growth in 2021

Business

Commodities drive Indonesia economic recovery in 2021

Indonesia's economy returned to growth last year as surging commodity prices helped drive a recovery from a coronavirus.

23 hours ago