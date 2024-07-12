Australia charges couple over Russian spying

Australian police have charged a married couple - both holders of Russian passports - with spying for Moscow, accusing them of accessing defence-related documents - Copyright AFP LOUAI BESHARA

Australian police have charged a married couple with spying for Russia, top officials said Friday, accusing them of accessing defence-related documents for Moscow.

The 40-year-old woman and her 62-year-old husband — both holders of Russian passports — were charged with “preparing for an espionage offence”, federal police commissioner Reece Kershaw told a news conference.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment.

The couple, who had lived in Australia for more than 10 years and obtained citizenship, were arrested at their home in Brisbane on Thursday.

They were scheduled to appear in the city’s magistrates court on Friday.

The accused woman was a private in the Australian defence force and had been working there for several years as an “information systems technician”, Kershaw said.

She took “non-declared” travel to Russia during long-term leave from the defence force, he said.

While in Russia, she allegedly told her husband how to log into her official account at home.

“We allege her husband would access requested material and would send to his wife in Russia,” Kershaw said.

“We allege they sought that information with the intention of providing it to Russian authorities,” he added.

“Whether that information was handed over remains a key focus of our investigation.”

Kershaw said that no “signficant compromise” had currently been identified.

The police chief said the woman obtained citizenship in 2016 and her husband did so in 2020.

– Message to Russian spies –

Australia’s top spymaster Mike Burgess said security vetting was not a guarantee against espionage because “it depends on what you say”.

“If you meet the requirements to get a security clearance, you will get a security clearance. But that does not mean to say the security journey stops at this point,” he told journalists.

Burgess, director-general of the Australian Security and Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), said the authorities were able to “intervene and control this operation”.

Asked how the plot was uncovered, he would only say it was due to “defence awareness”.

“This case reflects and demonstrates an effective security culture, not a deficient one,” Burgess said.

The spy chief issued a direct appeal for Russian spies to come clean to the Australian authorities.

He recalled the 1954 defection of Soviet spies Vladimir and Evdokia Petrov to Australia, leading to the exposure of Russian intelligence assets internationally.

“I want to speak directly to the operatives of Russian intelligence services,” Burgess said.

“This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Petrov defections,” he said.

“If you want to share your secrets, please reach out. ASIO is always listening.”

Burgess said Australia faced a real espionage threat, with multiple countries seeking to steal its secrets.

“Foreign intelligence services are capable, determined and patient. They play the long game. The problem for them is ASIO does too,” Burgess warned.

“If you’re conducting espionage in this country, we will detect you, and we will deal with you. Normally, that is through intelligence-led disruptions. But when we can support a prosecution, we will support a prosecution.”