Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Australia buys rights to Aboriginal flag, ending long dispute

Published

The Australian government has reached a copyright deal with the creator of the Aboriginal flag so that it can be used by all without restriction
The Australian government has reached a copyright deal with the creator of the Aboriginal flag so that it can be used by all without restriction - Copyright POOL/AFP/File JULIEN DE ROSA
The Australian government has reached a copyright deal with the creator of the Aboriginal flag so that it can be used by all without restriction - Copyright POOL/AFP/File JULIEN DE ROSA

The Australian government has struck a US$14 million deal to buy the copyright to the Aboriginal flag, ending a long-running debate about its public use.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government had “freed the Aboriginal flag for Australians.”

The deal emerged from negotiations with Aboriginal artist Harold Thomas, who designed the flag in 1971.

Over the past 50 years, the flag has become an important symbol of protest and celebration for Australia’s Aboriginal people.

But there was intense debate about public use of Thomas’ design after the artist granted licenses to companies to use it on their products.

One of these companies, WAM Clothing, sent cease and desist letters to many organisations, including the Australian Football League, for using the Aboriginal flag on clothing.

“I hope that this arrangement provides comfort to all Aboriginal people and Australians to use the flag, unaltered, proudly and without restriction,” Thomas said of his deal with the Australian government.

“I am grateful that my art is appreciated by so many, and that it has come to represent something so powerful to so many.”

Morrison said the deal means the flag can be used on apparel, sport grounds, artworks “and in any other medium without having to ask for permission or pay a fee.”

The deal will also see any the Australian government set up a scholarship in Thomas’ honour worth $100,000 for Indigenous students.

In this article:Australia, flag, Patent, Politics
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Washington wants Julian Assange to face trial for WikiLeaks' publication in 2010 of classified military documents relating to the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq Washington wants Julian Assange to face trial for WikiLeaks' publication in 2010 of classified military documents relating to the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq

World

UK court to rule on Assange extradition case

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will learn Monday whether he can appeal to Britain’s Supreme Court against a High Court ruling.

20 hours ago
US drug overdoses top 100,000 in pandemic year US drug overdoses top 100,000 in pandemic year

Life

Op-Ed: America’s trashy drugs – Ice and Fentanyl don’t even need to kill you

If all this very basic information makes the point that these drugs are truly bad, that was the good news. The news for users...

21 hours ago
Mugler was known for his clothes structured and sophisticated silhouettes Mugler was known for his clothes structured and sophisticated silhouettes

World

Fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73: Facebook statement

French designer Thierry Mugler, who reigned over fashion in the 1980s, died on Sunday at the age of 73 of "natural causes".

24 hours ago
Supporters of Yemen's Huthi rebels march in the capital Sanaa carrying a mock rocket on January 21 Supporters of Yemen's Huthi rebels march in the capital Sanaa carrying a mock rocket on January 21

World

Yemen missiles downed over UAE capital as tensions soar

Two ballistic missiles fired by Yemeni rebels were intercepted and destroyed over the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Monday.

17 hours ago