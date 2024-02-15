Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Attack on Russia’s Belgorod kills five, governor says

AFP

Published

Belgorod has been repeatedly targeted by what Moscow says is indiscriminate Ukrainian shelling
Belgorod has been repeatedly targeted by what Moscow says is indiscriminate Ukrainian shelling - Copyright AFP Yasuyoshi CHIBA
Belgorod has been repeatedly targeted by what Moscow says is indiscriminate Ukrainian shelling - Copyright AFP Yasuyoshi CHIBA

An air attack on the Russian city of Belgorod killed at least five people and wounded 18 others on Thursday, the region’s governor said.

Belgorod, which lies about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the border with Ukraine, has been repeatedly targeted by what Moscow says is indiscriminate Ukrainian shelling.

Videos shared on social media showed a shattered storefront surrounded by debris, while a woman can be heard weeping in distress. One video showed a body covered with a blanket nearby.

“According to preliminary data, five people were killed in Belgorod, including one child, and another 18 people were injured, five of them children,” governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

“Ambulance crews are taking the injured to medical centres. All necessary assistance is being provided,” he said in a post on his Telegram channel.

The defence ministry said it had shot down 14 Ukrainian rockets over the region, which it said had been fired by an RM-70 multiple rocket launcher system.

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.

Valentina, a vendor at a nearby store told the RIA news agency she was weighing cheese when she heard “booms”, and told her customers to take cover.

“They crouched down. I said run away. We ran. But where to run to, it’s a building. We sat down in the corner,” she added.

Authorities began evacuating some residents from the city last month after officials said a Ukrainian attack in late December had killed 25 people.

Hundreds of people including around 400 children have already left, in Russia’s biggest evacuation since it launched full-scale hostilities against Ukraine in February 2022.

In this article:Belgorod, Conflict, Russia, Ukraine News
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Savannah Guthrie Savannah Guthrie

Entertainment

Savannah Guthrie talks about her book ‘Mostly What God Does,’ and book tour

Savannah Guthrie ("Today") chatted about her new book "Mostly What God Does" and her book tour.

19 hours ago

Business

Car sales tumble globally despite a rise in consumer incentives

The biggest decline across the board was with electric vehicle prices. These were down 10.8 percent year over year.

16 hours ago
US stocks hit record high as tech earnings approach US stocks hit record high as tech earnings approach

World

Most of Asia tracks Wall Street down as US data dents rate cut hopes

Most Asian equities sank Wednesday, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street.

23 hours ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a Washington event on February 13, 2024 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a Washington event on February 13, 2024

World

Blinken heads to Europe as doubts grow on US leadership

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a Washington event on February 13, 2024 - Copyright AFP Brendan SMIALOWSKILéon BRUNEAUSecretary of State Antony...

19 hours ago