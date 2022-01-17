Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

At least 26 killed in Afghan earthquake

Published

Afghanistan quake - Copyright AFP/File STR

At least 26 people were killed after an earthquake hit western Afghanistan on Monday, an official said.

The victims died when roofs of their houses collapsed in Qadis district in the western province of Badghis, spokesman for the province Baz Mohammad Sarwary told AFP.

The shallow quake was magnitude 5.3, according to the US Geological Survey.

“Five women and four children are among the 26 people killed in the earthquake,” said Sarwary, adding that four more were injured.

The quake also inflicted damage on the residents of Muqr district in the province but details including of casualties were still unavailable, he said.

Afghanistan is already in the grip of a humanitarian disaster, worsened by the Taliban takeover of the country in August when Western countries froze international aid and access to assets held abroad.

Qadis is one of the areas worst affected by a devastating drought, benefiting little from international aid in the past 20 years.

The country is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

Earthquakes can cause significant damage to poorly built homes and buildings in impoverished Afghanistan. 

In 2015, nearly 280 people were killed when a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake centred in the mountain range ripped across South Asia, with the bulk of the deaths in Pakistan. 

In that disaster, 12 young Afghan girls were crushed to death in a stampede as they tried to flee their shaking school building.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

COVID-19 infections surging again in U.S. nursing homes

Maryland Governor Hogan Visits Genesis Nursing Home as They Receive Their Covid-19 Vaccination on December 23, 2020. Source - Maryland GovPics. CC SA 2.0....

20 hours ago
Why thieves are snatching French bulldogs across the US Why thieves are snatching French bulldogs across the US

World

Why thieves are snatching French bulldogs across the US

From New York to Los Angeles, and from Miami to Chicago, thefts of the prized breed have been on the rise.

9 hours ago
Record drug money bust in Panama: $10 mn in cash Record drug money bust in Panama: $10 mn in cash

Business

Op-Ed: Why isn’t capitalism evolving? An antique, myopic, mindless capital structure can’t survive what’s coming

People could afford to be people, not just paranoid bill-paying machines.

15 hours ago
Dimming Sun's rays should be off-limits, say experts Dimming Sun's rays should be off-limits, say experts

Tech & Science

Dimming Sun's rays should be off-limits, say experts

Planetary-scale engineering schemes designed to cool Earth's surface and lessen the impact of global heating are potentially dangerous.

20 hours ago