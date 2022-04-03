Connect with us

At least 12 dead in Ecuador prison riot

At least 12 people died in a prison riot early Sunday in southern Ecuador, the president’s office said.

Riot police shoot tear gas to try to quash a riot at the El Turi prison in Cuenca, Ecuador, on April 3, 2022
At least 12 people died in a prison riot early Sunday in southern Ecuador, the president’s office said, the latest outburst of deadly violence in the South American country’s detention facilities.

The clash in the El Turi prison in Cuenca left “12 dead identified” and another 10 being treated for injuries, according to President Guillermo Lasso’s press office.

Ecuador has struggled in recent years to contain prison violence — usually gang-related — with 320 inmates killed in riots in 2021.

Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo told reporters the riot “still is not under control” and that 800 members of the police and armed forces had been mobilized to quash it.

Trouble broke out at 1:30 am (0630 GMT) in the prison’s maximum security section.

At midday, it was visibly still not under control, with inmates and police officers seen on rooftops.

Some 90 inmates have been evacuated from the prison, with authorities insisting no-one had escaped.

Carrillo said the violence was gang related.

“There is an organization that wants to take absolute control inside the center (but) some cells rebelled,” he said.

Ecuador has 65 prisons with a capacity of 30,000 but they are overpopulated by 30 percent.

The country has been rocked by an intensifying drug war which has led to a surge in the number of gangs battling over the illegal but lucrative drug trade.

In this article:Crime, Ecuador, prison
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

