Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides

AFP

Published

Brazilian rescue teams work on a landslide site in the Bethania neighborhood of Ipatinga, Minas Gerais state, on January 12, 2025
Brazilian rescue teams work on a landslide site in the Bethania neighborhood of Ipatinga, Minas Gerais state, on January 12, 2025 - Copyright AFP Fadel ITANI
Brazilian rescue teams work on a landslide site in the Bethania neighborhood of Ipatinga, Minas Gerais state, on January 12, 2025 - Copyright AFP Fadel ITANI

Landslides caused by torrential rains in southeast Brazil have left at least 10 people dead, rescue services in Minas Gerais state said Sunday.

Nine people died in the city of Ipatinga, where 80 millimeters (3.1 inches) of rain fell in the space of one hour on Saturday night, the mayor’s office said.

Firefighters pulled the body of an eight-year-old boy from the rubble of a house destroyed by a landslide.

Another landslide swept away everything in its path along a street on the side of a hill in the city’s Bethania neighborhood.

AFP images from the scene showed rubble from the houses poking up from the mud.

As of Sunday evening, one person from the area remained missing, though four members of the person’s family were rescued.

A body was also found in the nearby town of Santana do Paraiso.

Minas Gerais state governor Romeu Zema sent a message of “solidarity with the victims” in a statement on social media.

Latin America’s biggest country has been rocked by several extreme weather events over the past year.

Massive floods caused by days of record-breaking rain killed more than 180 people in the south of the country in April and May.

Brazil also suffered a historic drought linked to climate change, laying the ground for the worst wildfires in 17 years, which consumed vast chunks of the Amazon rainforest.

In this article:Brazil, Disaster, landslide
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Bluesky has become a haven for users disillusioned by Elon Musk's X Bluesky has become a haven for users disillusioned by Elon Musk's X

Social Media

Pro-Russian disinformation makes its Bluesky debut

The first symptoms of disinformation are emerging on the social media network Bluesky, with echoes of the pro-Russian "Matryoshka" campaign.

19 hours ago
Women are carving out a niche for themselves in China's booming e-sports industry, despite the sexism they face Women are carving out a niche for themselves in China's booming e-sports industry, despite the sexism they face

Sports

China’s women e-sports players defy sexism for love of the game

For women e-sports players in China, mastering the game is just the first hurdle in the male-dominated field.

18 hours ago

Business

Tech sector’s energy transition draws attention at Vegas show

Data centers accounted for 4.4 percent of US electricity needs in 2023, a figure that is likely to rise to 12 percent by 2028.

24 hours ago
Apple has made user privacy a cornerstone of its brand image Apple has made user privacy a cornerstone of its brand image

Business

Apple wants to keep diversity programs disavowed by other US firms

Apple's board of directors has recommended shareholders vote against a proposal to end the company's DEI programs.

8 hours ago