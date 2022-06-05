Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Ash covers towns after Philippines volcano eruption

Published

Ash covered roads, vegetation and homes in the aftermath of the eruption, but no casualties were initially reported
Ash covered roads, vegetation and homes in the aftermath of the eruption, but no casualties were initially reported - Copyright AFP SHARBYN SAYAT
Ash covered roads, vegetation and homes in the aftermath of the eruption, but no casualties were initially reported - Copyright AFP SHARBYN SAYAT

A volcano in the eastern Philippines spewed a huge, dark cloud on Sunday, prompting evacuations from ash-covered towns while authorities warned of possible further eruptions.

The blast from Bulusan volcano in the rural Sorsogon province lasted about 17 minutes, sending a grey plume shooting up at least one kilometre (0.6 miles), according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PhiVolcs).

No casualties were reported, but authorities raised the alert level to one on the five-level system, indicating “low-level unrest”.

“There was a phreatic eruption of the Bulusan volcano, meaning the explosion was caused by the boiling water under the crater,” PhiVolcs head Renato Solidum told local radio DZBB.

A group of 14 hikers and four local guides were midway down the 1,565-metre tall mountain, unaware that an ash cloud was shooting up on the other side of the mountain, civil defence official Leo Ferreras of nearby Barcelona town told AFP by phone.

“All of them got down safe and sound,” he added.

The local government of Sorsogon, about 500 kilometres (310 miles) south of the capital Manila, said 10 villages in two towns were affected by the ashfall.

Images of the aftermath showed houses, roads, and trees in Juban town covered in ash, with vehicles struggling to navigate the road due to poor visibility.

Authorities deployed a fire truck to clear the area and residents helped sweep the ash off the roads.

“The evacuation is ongoing there, but our priority is senior citizens and those with asthma,” Juban disaster official Dennis Despabiladeras said.

The Manila airport authority said no flights have been affected by the eruption so far, though pilots were warned about coming near the area.

Authorities reminded residents that entry into the four-kilometre radius around the volcano is prohibited and advised those living next to it to be cautious “due to the increased possibilities of sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions”.

Residents near the valleys and rivers were also alerted about the danger of mud and stream flows in the event of heavy rainfall. 

Bulusan volcano has been active in recent years, with a dozen similar eruptions recorded in 2016 and 2017.

The Philippines is located in the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire” and has over 20 active volcanoes.

In this article:Bulusan, Disaster, Philippines, Volcano
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Queen’s jubilee goes pop with a party

Some 22,000 people and millions more at home were on Saturday expected at a musical celebration for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

15 hours ago
Causeway Bay shopping district -- one of Hong Kong's busiest shopping hubs -- was heavily policed all day Causeway Bay shopping district -- one of Hong Kong's busiest shopping hubs -- was heavily policed all day

World

Hong Kong police make multiple arrests as Tiananmen gatherings banned

Discussion of June 4, 1989, when China set troops and tanks on peaceful protestors, is all but forbidden on the mainland.

23 hours ago
Russia claims it sent its forces into Ukraine to defend residents of two self-proclaimed Russian-backed statelets, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics Russia claims it sent its forces into Ukraine to defend residents of two self-proclaimed Russian-backed statelets, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russia claims it sent its forces into Ukraine to defend residents of two self-proclaimed Russian-backed statelets, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics - Copyright...

21 hours ago

World

South Asian fest melds with Platinum Jubilee in northern England

To mark the royal landmark, the Preston City Mela, a showcase for all things South Asian since 1997, to include Commonwealth countries.

17 hours ago