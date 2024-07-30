As Russia punches forward, Ukraine’s Toretsk living in ‘hell’

Toretsk has seen the fighting intensify - Copyright AFP Anatolii STEPANOV

Maryke VERMAAK, Florent VERGNES

Buildings in flames, burnt-out cars, deserted streets strewn with debris — the once peaceful city of Toretsk in eastern Ukraine has been transformed into an inferno of ruins and ashes.

Fewer than five kilometres (three miles) from the front line, the former industrial hub has seen fighting intensify in the past month as Moscow’s troops push forward, capitalising on the Ukrainian army’s dwindling manpower and ammunition.

Only a few pensioners remain, unable or unwilling to leave, despite the daily bombardment and electricity and water being cut off.

Amid the roar of artillery fire, 62-year-old Valyrii Bojko spoke to AFP as he went to fill empty bottles from a well.

Despite the growing danger, he has decided not to flee his hometown, ignoring the military administration’s urgent calls to evacuate the city where his mother and father were buried.

“I want to be close to them,” he told AFP, his eyes full of tears and his breathing strained.

Russian attacks on the Toretsk area have intensified since the beginning of July, causing an exodus of the local population.

The number of inhabitants has plummeted about 90 percent, from around 34,000 before the war to 3,400, according to the local administration.

“We are only elderly people left here,” Bojko told AFP in the empty street.

“We’ve planted tomatoes, cucumbers and potatoes,” he said, explaining how those who remain feed themselves.

“I can’t leave from here, and where will I go?” he asked.

– Russia advancing –

Every week, the city counts its dead.

Three more civilians were killed and three others wounded on Monday, according to the region’s governor.

On the same day, the Russian army said it captured a small village in the region, Vovche. And on Tuesday, the Russian army claimed to have taken Pivdenne, on the outskirts of Toretsk.

On the visit to Toretsk, AFP journalists saw the rubble of damaged or destroyed buildings littering the roads.

The doors of houses could be seen smashed in, windows shattered, trees charred and electricity poles bent by a blast.

Most of the remaining inhabitants now live hidden in their basements, trying to take shelter from the powerful glide bombs used by the Russians.

In the darkness of a cellar, Oksana, 54, tried to cook food on an old stove with another resident. Her flat has been destroyed, and she explained she did not have enough money to leave.

“I had some money left, but everything was spent on candles,” she told AFP in the dark.

Like other residents, she said she knew she needed to evacuate but does not know where to go.

“It is very difficult here. Hell. If not for God, really, I don’t know how I’d manage.”

