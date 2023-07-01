Connect with us

As if wildfire smoke was not enough, New York hit with swarms of winged aphids

What is worse than breathing wildfire smoke? How about little bugs? That is what New Yorkers dealt with last week.
Published

In this photo there are tiny pink aphids walking over a rosebud Photo dated June 2022. Source - merve.obekci, CC SA 2.0.
The plumes of flying insects, identified as winged aphids, have become both a nuisance and a source of fascination — what were they, where’d they come from, and will they ever go away, asked CTV News Canada. Are they another unwanted Canadian export?

New Yorker, Martin DuPain went for a short walk Thursday afternoon. When he got home, he was covered with a smattering of tiny flying critters. They were in his hair, on his shirt, and in his nose. And when he sneezed – out came the bugs.

At first, DuPain, who lives in Queens, thought it might have been wind-driven ash, but he soon found out otherwise. Some were alive and flying. He quickly jumped in the shower, reports The Hill.

Twitter fans had fun with this latest “gnatural disaster,” according to one post on Twitter. Then, there is Courtney Williams’ tweet: Being a bike rider, she got the full-on effect from the little bugs.

Professor David Lohman, an entomologist at the City University of New York, hadn’t seen any of the insects himself, but he concluded from photos and videos circulating on social media that they were winged aphids — not gnats, as amateur bugologists assumed.

“Aphids fly at all times of the growing season,” Natalie Hernandez, who specializes in aphids, wrote in an email to Lohman. “If a colony gets too large, too dense, it will produce winged morphs to disperse.”

The wildfires in Canada and extreme temperatures “could be messing with them too,” she added. This theory sounded plausible to Andy Jensen, another aphid researcher.

“The smoke might be allowing aphids to remain abundant longer into summer than normal,” Jensen said. “Many aphids slow down or stop reproduction in the heat of summer.”

Aphids on a kale leaf. Photo credit – Sanjay Acharya. CC SA 4.0.

What is going on, really?

The green and white flies who swarmed your block this week are aphids, the common garden pest, who go through many life stages in a season, said David Grimaldi, a curator, and entomologist at the American Museum of Natural History.

Grimaldi explained – “Aphids have synchronized development, meaning they transition to a new stage of life all at the same time. What New Yorkers are seeing now is the winged stage.”

“When a population becomes very large … the emergence of winged morphs is impressive,” Grimaldi said by email. “The good news? It means we have a healthy environment! No pesticides!”

