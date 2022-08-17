Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Arrest tally in El Salvador gang crackdown reaches 50,000

AFP

Published

A man captured for alleged gang links is escorted by the National Civil Police during the state of emergency declared by the government in San Salvador on March 31, 2022
A man captured for alleged gang links is escorted by the National Civil Police during the state of emergency declared by the government in San Salvador on March 31, 2022 - Copyright AFP MAURO PIMENTEL, Miguel SCHINCARIOL
A man captured for alleged gang links is escorted by the National Civil Police during the state of emergency declared by the government in San Salvador on March 31, 2022 - Copyright AFP MAURO PIMENTEL, Miguel SCHINCARIOL

El Salvador has arrested some 50,000 suspected gang members since President Nayib Bukele launched a “war” in March on criminal groups terrorizing the country, the head of the country’s police force announced Tuesday.

“We can inform the Salvadoran people that we have already reached 50,000 recorded detentions during the period of the emergency regime,” said Mauricio Arriaza, director of the National Civil Police.

Arriaza, as well as Justice Minister Gustavo Villatoro and Defense Minister Rene Merino appeared Tuesday at parliament to request an extension of the emergency powers, which have done away with the need for arrest warrants.

They were first enacted in March and have been prolonged on a month-by-month basis.

The small Central American country has also increased sentences for gang membership five-fold, to up to 45 years.

To house part of the detainees, Bukele ordered the construction of a gigantic prison for 40,000 gang members in a rural area of the city of Tecoluca, in the center of the country, which should be ready before the end of the year.

“The results of the emergency regime have been overwhelming, we have had a strong impact on these terrorist structures,” Villatoro said Tuesday in his report on the gang crackdowns.

Almost 69 percent of the detainees are accused of belonging to the notorious Mara Salvatrucha gang — also known as MS-13 — followed by the Surenos faction of the Barrio 18 gang (17.7 percent) and the Revolucionarios faction of the same group (12.7 percent).

Rights groups have denounced the arbitrary arrest of many people, including minors, with no gang links.

In different operations, the police and the army have seized more than a million dollars, in addition to 1,283 weapons.

More than 1,500 vehicles, as well as drugs and cell phones, have also been seized.

The wave of detentions is unprecedented in the country of 6.5 million people, who have suffered decades of violent crime driven by powerful gangs such as MS-13 and Barrio 18.

These gangs count some 70,000 members, most of them now behind bars, according to the authorities.

In this article:Crime, elsalvador, Gangs, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Google wobble: Time to diversify?

The Google search engine was down and problems with Gmail, Google maps and Google images were reported.

16 hours ago

Tech & Science

Space mission shows Earth’s water may be from asteroids: study

Water may have been brought to Earth by asteroids from the outer edges of the solar system, scientists said.

15 hours ago
The United States has provided key economic and military backing to Kyiv The United States has provided key economic and military backing to Kyiv

World

Putin accuses US of trying to ‘prolong’ Ukraine conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Washington on Tuesday of drawing out the war in Ukraine.

16 hours ago
Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney, pictured in Washington in 2021, is lagging behind Harriet Hageman in polling for the Wyoming primary Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney, pictured in Washington in 2021, is lagging behind Harriet Hageman in polling for the Wyoming primary

World

Election defeat looms for Trump’s biggest critic inside party

Republican dissident Liz Cheney looks set to lose her US Congress seat Tuesday to an election-denying conspiracy theorist.

16 hours ago