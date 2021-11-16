Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Armenia announces Russia-mediated truce with Azerbaijan

Published

At Armenia's border with Azerbaijan. Decades of tensions over Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted into a six-week war in 2020 that claimed more than 6,500 lives - Copyright AFP Brendan SMIALOWSKI
Mariam HARUTYUNYAN with Emil GULIYEV in Baku

Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday reached a Russia-brokered ceasefire, ending hostilities that erupted earlier in the day along their border, the defence ministry in Yerevan said.

The clashes that Armenia said left one of its soldiers dead and a dozen others captured sparked fears of another flare-up a year after the Caucasus arch-foes fought a war over the disputed mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The six-week conflict, which left more than 6,500 dead, ended a year ago in November in a Russia-brokered deal that saw Armenia cede swathes of territory it had controlled for decades.

“Under the mediation of the Russian side, an agreement was reached to cease fire at Armenia’s eastern border from 18:30 (1430 GMT). The situation has relatively stabilised,” the Armenian defence ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry said at least one of its soldier died in the clashes and that Armenia had “lost control of two military positions.”

It also reported that 12 Armenian servicemen were captured by the Azerbaijani military.

The two sides accused each other of initiating fighting along their shared border.

“Armenian troops attacked Azerbaijani positions in the districts of Kelbajar and Lachin,” Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said in a statement, adding that two Azerbaijani troops were wounded.

The ministry said Azerbaijani troops “stopped the enemy’s advance, surrounded and detained Armenian servicemen.”

Armenia’s defence ministry said Azerbaijani forces tried to “break through” the border before being repelled.

In a security council meeting, Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of “an aggression on Armenia’s sovereign territory.”

“Azerbaijan and the forces that support it are targeting Armenia’s statehood, sovereignty, and independence,” he said, alluding to Turkey, which has backed Baku during the Karabakh war.

– Appeals to Moscow –

Armenia appealed to ally Russia for military support under the Collective Security Treaty Organisation pact, which obliges Moscow to protect it in the event of a foreign invasion.

“Given that there was an attack on Armenia’s sovereign territory, we appeal to the Russian Federation to protect Armenia’s territorial integrity,” said Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan.

President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation with Pashinyan by phone — the Kremlin said in a statement — and agreed to “continue contacts” on the matter. 

Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held phone conversations with counterparts in Baku and Yerevan and pledged Moscow’s help in easing tensions, the Interfax news agency reported.

Before the ceasefire was announced, the European Union and the United Nations called on both sides to cease hostilities.

European Council President Charles Michel on Twitter called for a “full ceasefire”, while the UN urged Baku and Yerevan to “exercise restraint”. 

The French foreign ministry in a statement expressed its “deep concern” and called on all parties to respect the agreements that were reached in November 2020.

Since last year’s war, both Armenia and Azerbaijan have reported occasional exchanges of fire.

On Sunday, they traded accusations of opening fire at their border near Karabakh.

The day before, Nagorno-Karabakh authorities said the only road connecting Armenia to the separatist territory — the Lachin Corridor — was briefly closed due to an incident between the two sides. 

Ethnic Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan as the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, and the ensuing conflict claimed around 30,000 lives.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Entire city of Merritt, B.C. forced to evacuate due to flooding

The City of Merritt, population 7,000, is under an evacuation order after flooding caused the failure of the wastewater treatment plant.

14 hours ago

Business

Cryptocurrencies continue to thrive as governments express greater interest

The acceptability of blockchains and cryptocurrencies has been enhanced by interest shown by the UK government.

3 hours ago
US, EU vow new sanctions against Belarus as migrants mass at border US, EU vow new sanctions against Belarus as migrants mass at border

World

US, EU vow new sanctions against Belarus as migrants mass at border

The EU and the U.S. vowed to press ahead with fresh sanctions against the regime of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

23 hours ago
The women guarding India's rainforest 'refugees' The women guarding India's rainforest 'refugees'

Life

COP26: Will the promised tree planting and deforestation actually happen?

The COP26 agreement lacks any clear and verifiable methods for reaching the new goals.

3 hours ago