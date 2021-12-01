Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Armani gives up angora wool as part of fur-free policy

Published

Armani gives up angora wool as part of fur-free policy
Animal rights activists from Peta have long called on fashion firms to stop using angora wool - Copyright AFP Javed TANVEER
Animal rights activists from Peta have long called on fashion firms to stop using angora wool - Copyright AFP Javed TANVEER

Italian fashion house Armani announced Wednesday it would no longer use angora wool, a product made from rabbit hair, as part of its fur-free policy.

The company said it would no longer use the material across all of its lines from next year’s fall-winter collection.

At Armani “the percentage of clothing items containing angora wool is very low and we plan to replace it with materials that meet higher criteria in terms of animal well-being,” a group spokeswoman told AFP.

Soft and silky angora wool is a fibre made from the coats of angora rabbits.

The animal rights group Peta called in 2013 for a halt to the use of angora wool, releasing a video of an angora rabbit wailing as its fur was pulled out to be collected.

Armani renounced using fur in its products in 2016, saying there are now practical alternatives “that render the use of cruel practices unnecessary”.

A growing number of fashion companies are adopting policies against using materials that require cruelty towards animals.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Canadian province extends fuel rationing after flooding

The Parkland Refinery in Burnaby recently announced that it was pausing its refining process due to a shortage in crude oil. Source - https://www.flickr.com/photos/keepitsurreal/....

21 hours ago
China sends 25 jets into Taiwan's defence zone on National Day China sends 25 jets into Taiwan's defence zone on National Day

World

China's Taiwan jet incursions at second-highest level in November

Chinese warplanes made 159 incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in November.

16 hours ago
Chilean scientist plans to clean up mining with 'metal eating' bacteria Chilean scientist plans to clean up mining with 'metal eating' bacteria

Tech & Science

Can controlling microbial energetic scaling help climate change?

Microorganisms' ability to use energy efficiently in various environmental conditions has consequences for the global climate and carbon cycle.

13 hours ago

Tech & Science

Lead 'em then leave 'em: tech founders who quit

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey joins a long list of tech gurus who've quit the companies they founded.

24 hours ago