Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Arman and the war against journalists: A year of pain and loss

AFP

Published

A mural of AFP journalist Arman Soldin, who was killed near Bakhmut last year, by artist Christian Guemy on a destroyed cafe in Ukraine
A mural of AFP journalist Arman Soldin, who was killed near Bakhmut last year, by artist Christian Guemy on a destroyed cafe in Ukraine - Copyright AFP GENYA SAVILOV
A mural of AFP journalist Arman Soldin, who was killed near Bakhmut last year, by artist Christian Guemy on a destroyed cafe in Ukraine - Copyright AFP GENYA SAVILOV
Phil CHETWYND

The killing of the brilliant young AFP journalist Arman Soldin on the front lines in Ukraine one year ago remains a uniquely traumatic event for all of us.

There is nothing more painful for a newsroom than to lose a friend and colleague in the line of fire. 

Arman had proved both his talent as a video storyteller and his unbridled commitment to his craft. He was passionate about giving a voice to the ordinary people caught up in the tumult of war. 

His death at 32 was not just a crime, it was a great loss to journalism. 

At AFP we try to honour his memory every day with our continued commitment to reporting from Ukraine as well as Gaza, Lebanon, Israel and many other conflicts on our increasingly fragile planet. It is our mission, it is in our DNA, we do not consider it a choice. 

But that does not mean we can accept a growing global culture of impunity around the killing, maiming and imprisonment of journalists. The statistics are profoundly shocking. 

– Killed and detained –

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) records over 950 journalists worldwide murdered for doing their job since 1992. It has documented over 90 journalists killed in Gaza over the past seven months alone, an unprecedented assault on press freedom that has passed largely under the radar. 

The CPJ also notes over 350 journalists detained worldwide last year including Russia-based Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, a former AFP colleague with many friends in our newsroom. 

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) also stated last week in their annual Press Freedom Index that the primary culprits in the failure to protect journalists are governments and politicians. The tilt towards authoritarianism and populism is systematically undermining a culture where journalists are valued in society. 

The lack of outrage and concrete action over this unacceptable state of affairs cannot be allowed to stand. It is essential the media industry rallies together and uses every lever available to push back against this creeping and existential threat.  

Those responsible for this unprecedented attack on civil society should be named, held to account and ultimately brought to justice. It may take time, but we need to be resolute and stay the course. 

Arman was killed by a Russian Grad rocket attack as he reported with colleagues on the bloody battle for the town of Bakhmut on May 9, 2023. The group, which included several Ukrainian soldiers, appears to have been directly targeted, but we don’t know yet whether they were targeted because journalists were present. 

– War crimes investigation –

We are encouraged that French anti-terrorism prosecutors have opened a war crimes investigation to determine the exact circumstances of Arman’s death. We hope this will bring some answers and accountability. 

We are also working to bring clarity to the circumstances around the horrific attack by an Israeli tank on a group of journalists in southern Lebanon on October 13. The attack killed Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and wounded six other journalists including AFP photographer Christina Assi and video journalist Dylan Collins. Christina had a leg amputated and spent five months in intensive care in hospital. 

One of our strongest weapons in our fight against impunity is our own journalism. The rise of open-source intelligence (OSINT) techniques has given digital investigators tremendous resources to track down culprits and provide facts to counter false narratives and misinformation. The combination of this digital sleuthing with old-fashioned on-the-ground evidence gathering is a powerful cocktail.  

In southern Lebanon, the investigative journalism of AFP and Reuters has produced facts to prove that Israeli tank fire was responsible. Military experts say it is evident the group, who were all clearly identified as press, were deliberately targeted. This was not about the fog of war. Something went terribly wrong, and we must now have answers. 

This is a tough and unsettling anniversary for all Arman Soldin’s family, friends and colleagues. His force of personality, humanity and humour left deep traces and memories which cannot be erased. We grieve deeply for his loss. And we shall continue to seek justice for his killing. 

In this article:Arman, Conflict, Media, Russia, Ukraine News
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A Boeing Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket sits on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 4, 2024 A Boeing Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket sits on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 4, 2024

World

Boeing’s Starliner set for first crewed mission to ISS

A Boeing Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket sits on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 4, 2024 - Copyright AFP...

19 hours ago
Singer-songwriter Gilad Segev Singer-songwriter Gilad Segev

Entertainment

Gilad Segev talks about his upcoming NYC concert honoring Jewish heroes

Singer-songwriter Gilad Segev chatted about his forthcoming New York City concert, where he is honoring Jewish heroes.

16 hours ago
Mainland Chinese markets rose as they returned from a break, helped by hopes for government support for the property sector and economy Mainland Chinese markets rose as they returned from a break, helped by hopes for government support for the property sector and economy

Business

Asian markets build on rally as US jobs data boost rate cut hopes

Mainland Chinese markets rose as they returned from a break, helped by hopes for government support for the property sector and economy - Copyright...

19 hours ago
Displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip packed their belongings and prepared to move after an evacuation order from the Israeli military Displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip packed their belongings and prepared to move after an evacuation order from the Israeli military

World

‘Where can we go?’ say Rafah residents as Israel demands evacuation

Displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip packed their belongings and prepared to move after an evacuation order from the Israeli military...

23 hours ago