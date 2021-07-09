Connect with us

Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation into Trump, allies

Former US president Donald Trump arriving at his first major rally since leaving the White House, one June 26 2021 in Wellington, Ohio - Copyright AFP Hector RETAMAL
Former US president Donald Trump arriving at his first major rally since leaving the White House, one June 26 2021 in Wellington, Ohio - Copyright AFP Hector RETAMAL

On Wednesday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs asked Attorney General Mark Brnovich to open a criminal investigation into alleged efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to pressure election officials in Maricopa County in November as the ballots were still being counted.

According to The Hill, Hobbs sent an email to Brnovich – which was shared on Twitter – cited reporting by the Arizona Republic, which detailed attempts by the former president to contact Republican Maricopa Supervisor Clint Hickman on two separate occasions following the election. 

USA Today is reporting that according to the Arizona Republic’s reporting, the messages came from the White House; Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney at the time; Sidney Powell, a lawyer working for Trump; and state Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward.

In her email, Hobbs also mentioned a report that on November 7, as the votes were being counted, Kelli Ward told the chairman of the Board of Supervisors, “We need you to stop the counting,” and later reportedly told him, “I know you don’t want to be remembered as the guy who led the charge to certify a fraudulent election.”

Hobbs, a Democrat who is running for governor next year, went on to remind Brnovich, a Republican who is running for a Senate seat next year,  that “as you said just last week, ‘Fair elections are the cornerstone of our republic, and they start with rational laws that protect both the right to vote and the accuracy of the results.”

Hobbs asked Brnovich to refer her request for an investigation to another law enforcement agency if his ethical duties prevent him from investigating the matter. 

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

