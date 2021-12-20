Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Argentines remember 2001 'great crisis' and its victims

Published

People camp at Plaza de Mayo during a vigil for the 20th anniversary of Argentina's 'great crisis,' in Buenos Aires on December 19, 2021 - Copyright AFP Tolga Akmen

Several thousand Argentines on Sunday commemorated the 20th anniversary of the country’s “great crisis,” when the South American nation plunged into social unrest following economic default.

Gathered at the Plaza de Mayo in central Buenos Aires, various organizations, including unions and radical leftist parties, held a “vigil” late into the night.

In some places, participants gave speeches; elsewhere, a documentary or archive images were shown, all in memory of the 39 mostly young victims of the episode’s unrest.

The commemorations will culminate on Monday with a large demonstration, staged by groups that are more center-left, to coincide with the anniversary of then-president Fernando de la Rua giving in to popular pressure, resigning and fleeing the presidential palace via helicopter. 

His brief presidency was engulfed by Argentina’s worst-ever economic crisis, a severe recession that set off bank runs and deadly street riots that culminated on December 19-20, 2001.

Of the more than 30 people across the country who were killed in the looting of shops, demonstrations and clashes with police over 48 hours, five were in and around the Plaza de Mayo.

On Sunday, President Alberto Fernandez received parents, friends and family of the 2001 event’s victims at the presidential palace for a tribute and unveiling of a plaque with the 39 victims’ names, which was affixed on entrance gates.

“All the deaths of those days were unjust, there was no justified death,” Fernandez said before unveiling the plaque.

The government also announced this week that a bill would soon be presented to parliament to provide compensation for victims of police repression.

Participants in the Sunday vigil took aim at the Argentine government, which is seeking to renegotiate a $44 billion loan from the IMF, contracted in 2018 under former president Mauricio Macri.

“Here we are begging Washington for an agreement (with the IMF) which will bring us a decade of misery,” said Nestor Pitrola, a trade unionist and president of the Workers’ Party.

“For 20 years, no government has been able to empower Argentina or lift it out of poverty,” he said.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Russian demands and NATO — How not to find any solutions

At face value, Russia’s demands on NATO are tension-raisers in the name of reducing tension.

22 hours ago

Entertainment

Review: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is brimming with story and action

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' presents the friendly neighbourhood superhero with several moral dilemmas that may decide his and the world's fate.

8 hours ago

Tech & Science

‘Exceptional’ mammoth graveyard unearthed in southwest England

The Steppe mammoth was the first stage in the evolution of the steppe and tundra elephants and the ancestor of the woolly mammoth and...

24 mins ago
Tunisia recyclers struggle to tackle mountains of waste Tunisia recyclers struggle to tackle mountains of waste

World

Tunisia recyclers struggle to tackle mountains of waste

Recycling is almost non-existent in the North African country, which produces 2.6 million tonnes of waste each year.

19 hours ago