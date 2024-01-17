Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Argentina’s ‘anarcho-capitalist’ president descends on Davos

AFP

Published

Argentine President Javier Milei says he will tell Davos that 'freedom is the key to prosperity'
Argentine President Javier Milei says he will tell Davos that 'freedom is the key to prosperity' - Copyright Argentinian Presidency/AFP -
Argentine President Javier Milei says he will tell Davos that 'freedom is the key to prosperity' - Copyright Argentinian Presidency/AFP -
Laurent THOMET

Argentina’s self-styled “anarcho-capitalist” leader, Javier Milei, will address the global elite in Davos on Wednesday as the eccentric libertarian seeks to restore confidence in his country’s economy in his first trip abroad as president.

Milei will take the spotlight at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort after launching a series of drastic reforms in inflation-hit Argentina following his shock election victory last month.

The 53-year-old Argentine leader gave a brief preview of his speech on Tuesday during his flight to Europe on a commercial plane, which he took as part of his image of austerity.

“I come to plant the seeds of freedom in a forum that is contaminated by the socialist agenda 2030, which will only bring misery to the world,” he said in a video posted by Argentine news outlet Infobae and which he retweeted.

He did not elaborate but many on the far-right believe the United Nations’ 2030 agenda for sustainable development is an anti-poverty scheme that aims to curb individual liberties. 

Milei, who has drawn comparisons to former US president Donald Trump, said he would tell Davos that “freedom is the key to prosperity”.

His views on some issues might clash with those defended at the WEF. He denies, for example, that humans are responsible for climate change.

But the ultra-liberal economist said he had received more than 60 requests for face-to-face meetings in Davos.

“I can’t physically respond to such demand,” Milei said.

But he has pencilled in a meeting with International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva.

Argentina owes $44 billion to the IMF, which has welcomed Milei’s decision to eliminate price controls on some goods that were introduced by the previous government.

The aim of his meeting is to “continue to make it very clear our conviction to change course”.

Georgieva said at a Bloomberg event in Davos on Tuesday that the Argentine government was making progress as it was moving “very aggressively” to address the country’s “shortcomings”.

– ‘There’s no money –

As an outsider candidate with an ageing rock star look, Milei rode a wave of anger over decades of economic decline to win the December election.

Under the punchline “there’s no money”, Milei vowed to drastically cut spending in Argentina, where inflation exceeded 200 percent last year.

He has since devalued the peso by more than 50 percent, cut state subsidies of fuel and transport and reduced the number of ministries by half.

Alejandro Frankel, an international politics professor at the San Martin National University in Argentina, said Milei will seek to “gain the trust of the international economic establishment” in Davos.

“He’s not a figure that inspires trust,” Frankel told AFP. “He is trying to show himself as someone who can be trusted and present his economic programme as friendly to global investments.”

In this article:Argentina, Davos, summit
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Asian stocks were mixed after a disappointing session on Wall Street Asian stocks were mixed after a disappointing session on Wall Street

Business

Stock markets down on rate cut, Middle East uncertainty

Major stock markets dropped Tuesday as hopes of early interest rate cuts this year fade and tensions mount in the Middle East.

15 hours ago
OpenAI's ChatGPT is one of the most powerful generative AI tools available to the public OpenAI's ChatGPT is one of the most powerful generative AI tools available to the public

Tech & Science

OpenAI to launch anti-disinformation tools for 2024 elections

OpenAI's ChatGPT is one of the most powerful generative AI tools available to the public - Copyright AFP/File Kirill KUDRYAVTSEVChatGPT maker OpenAI has said...

15 hours ago
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, pictured right, hired Sam Altman, left, after his surprise ouster as head of OpenAI Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, pictured right, hired Sam Altman, left, after his surprise ouster as head of OpenAI

Tech & Science

Microsoft CEO defends OpenAI partnership after EU, UK probes

Nadella was speaking on the sidelines during an event organised by Bloomberg at the World Economic Forum in the resort of Davos.

18 hours ago
The Webb telescope's image of the Cartwheel Galaxy, which was once shrouded in mystery due to dust The Webb telescope's image of the Cartwheel Galaxy, which was once shrouded in mystery due to dust

Tech & Science

Farthest-known fast radio burst pinpointed to a collection of seven galaxies

Astronomers from Northwestern University have pinpointed the extraordinary object’s birthplace, a group of at least seven galaxies.

15 hours ago