Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Aquaculture overtakes wild fisheries for first time: UN report

AFP

Published

Fish farms off the Greek island of Poros
Fish farms off the Greek island of Poros - Copyright AFP/File Angelos Tzortzinis
Fish farms off the Greek island of Poros - Copyright AFP/File Angelos Tzortzinis

Aquaculture is playing an increasingly important role in meeting the world’s food needs, surpassing wild fisheries in aquatic animal production for the first time, according to a report published Friday.

With global demand for aquatic foods expected to keep growing, an increase in sustainable production is vital to ensure healthy diets, the United Nations’s Food and Agriculture Organization said.

In 2022, aquaculture yielded 94.4 million tonnes of aquatic animal production — 51 percent of the total, and 57 percent of the production destined for human consumption, it said.

“Aquatic systems are increasingly recognized as vital for food and nutrition security,” according to the report, released as experts gathered in Costa Rica for talks on ocean conservation.

“Because of their great diversity and capacity to supply ecosystem services and sustain healthy diets, aquatic food systems represent a viable and effective solution that offers greater opportunities to improve global food security and nutrition,” it added.

While wild fisheries production has stayed largely unchanged for decades, aquaculture has increased by 6.6 percent since 2020, the report noted.

The sustainability of wild fishery resources remained a cause for concern, it added.

“Urgent action is needed to accelerate fishery stock conservation and rebuilding.”

With the world population projected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030, “providing sufficient food, nutrition and livelihoods for this growing population demands significant investments,” it added.

“Aquaculture has a major role to play, particularly in Africa where its great potential is not yet realized.”

According to the report, aquatic products remain one of the most traded food commodities, generating a record $195 billion in 2022 — a 19 percent increase from pre-pandemic levels.

“Despite these significant achievements, the sector still faces major challenges from climate change and disasters, water scarcity, pollution, biodiversity loss” and other man-made impacts, it added.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

'How to Stay Healthy in a Toxic World' book cover art 'How to Stay Healthy in a Toxic World' book cover art

Life

Review: Rodi Alexander Friedman releases ‘How to Stay Healthy in a Toxic World’ book

Floridian author Rodi Alexander Friedman released her book "How to Stay Healthy in a Toxic World."

22 hours ago

Life

I’ll be late: The worst UK cities for public transport revealed

St David’s, St Asaph, Westminster, Ripon, and Swansea emerged as the top five worst-performing cities.

17 hours ago

Business

Q&A: How IT teams can champion enterprise sustainability

IT teams can and should lean on their vendors for guidance on best practices that extend the life of these purchases.

16 hours ago

Life

Breathing easy: Tackling indoor air pollution

Indoor pollution plays a significant role in affecting health and is thus an important health issue.

18 hours ago