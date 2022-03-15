Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Anxious wait for Ukrainian asylum seekers at Mexican-US border

Published

Ukrainians Sasha and Julia wait at the San Ysidro border crossing in Tijuana in northwestern Mexico hoping to enter the United States
Ukrainians Sasha and Julia wait at the San Ysidro border crossing in Tijuana in northwestern Mexico hoping to enter the United States - Copyright AFP Aris Messinis
Ukrainians Sasha and Julia wait at the San Ysidro border crossing in Tijuana in northwestern Mexico hoping to enter the United States - Copyright AFP Aris Messinis

After fleeing Ukraine by train and flying to Mexico via Spain, Natalia Poliakova found herself stuck at the border with the United States 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles) from home seeking asylum.

“The US government says ‘we’ll help you’ but now we’ve been on the street for days,” Poliakova told AFP at a border crossing where a dozen Ukrainians and a handful of Russians and Belarusians were waiting.

“We’re welcome (in the US) but we are not allowed” to enter, she said.

Poliakova feels the same frustration as the thousands of Central American migrants who are turned away at the southern US border each year.

In 2014, another Russian invasion had forced the 25-year-old graphic designer to leave her native Crimea and take refuge in Kyiv.

Just two months ago she had found a well-paid job in Ukraine, but left in a hurry again when Russia attacked on February 24.

After reaching the Ukrainian border, she continued to Budapest, Barcelona, Bogota and Mexico City before finally arriving in Tijuana, which borders San Diego in California.

Poliakova has used her English to help fellow Ukrainians communicate with US authorities at the San Ysidro border crossing, one of the world’s busiest.

In recent days, Tijuana has seen a growing number of Ukrainians arriving to ask US border officials for asylum.

But the wait is long with a trickle of families and adults accompanied by children allowed through.

Poliakova hopes to join an aunt who lives in the United States, but said she planned to return to Ukraine in the future.

“We all want to go back home to rebuild” the country, she said.

Artem, a 23-year-old Ukrainian sailor, was in the Arctic aboard an Italian ship when Russia invaded, so he too traveled to Tijuana hoping to join family in the United States.

“I only came here because my sister lives there. If my sister lived in any other place I’d go there,” he said.

According to figures from the US Customs and Border Protection, arrivals of Ukrainians at the Mexican-US border have increased in recent months after a drastic drop in 2020 and 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In January, 248 Ukrainians crossed the southern US border, according to official data.

A 40-year-old from Russian ally Belarus, who identified himself as Andrei, said that he left his country with his wife on February 7, fleeing political persecution. 

He wants to be reunited with relatives in the United States. 

“If I go back to Belarus, I go to prison,” he said.

In this article:conflicto, Mexico, migración, refugiados, rusia, Ucrania
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Chechen strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov (R, pictured with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2019) is a former rebel turned Kremlin ally Chechen strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov (R, pictured with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2019) is a former rebel turned Kremlin ally

World

Chechen strongman Kadyrov says he is in Ukraine

Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, said Monday that he was in Ukraine alongside Russian forces.

24 hours ago
China is among the last remaining devotees to a zero-Covid approach to the pandemic China is among the last remaining devotees to a zero-Covid approach to the pandemic

World

As virus cases surge, can China’s zero-Covid strategy hold?

China, the country where the coronavirus was first detected in 2019, is among the last remaining devotees to a zero-Covid approach.

22 hours ago
Ukraine needs a "recovery fund" to rebuild the economy after the damage already inflicted by the Russian invasion Ukraine needs a "recovery fund" to rebuild the economy after the damage already inflicted by the Russian invasion

World

Russia and Ukraine to hold talks as troops edge closer to Kyiv

Russia and Ukraine were set for a third round of talks Monday as Moscow's invading forces maintain their devastating assaults.

20 hours ago
Germany plans to buy up to 35 F-35 fighter jets made by US firm Lockheed Martin as well as 15 Eurofighter jets Germany plans to buy up to 35 F-35 fighter jets made by US firm Lockheed Martin as well as 15 Eurofighter jets

World

Germany to buy dozens of US fighter jets in spending spree

Germany plans to buy up to 35 US-made F-35 fighter jets and 15 Eurofighter jets, a parliamentary source said Monday,.

13 hours ago