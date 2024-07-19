Antioxidant superfoods grown in the Brazilian Amazon, jaboticaba & acerola, are causing a craze in South Korea

Photo by Getty Images

Modern epidemic: Chronic stress and fatigue

A prevalent global phenomenon is that many modern people suffer from significant stress and fatigue. If these symptoms are not addressed, they can lead to insomnia, depression, and weakened immunity. These issues make it difficult to concentrate at work, school, and while caring for children at home. Ultimately, this can result in decreased productivity, which has negative implications at a national level.

Stress and fatigue experienced by everyone must be addressed with adequate rest, sleep, and engaging in suitable hobbies. However, many modern people are too busy to afford themselves such luxuries and turn to indulgences like tasty food, sweet desserts, and alcohol to satisfy immediate needs. Regrettably, these choices tend to exacerbate rather than alleviate their health issues. This lifestyle frequently leads to obesity and chronic inflammation.

About antioxidation

Antioxidation prevents oxidation in the body, a concept primarily discussed in the context of cellular aging and methods to prevent it. This is integral to cellular rejuvenation. While oxygen is essential for sustaining life, the process also generates free radicals that contribute to undesired cellular aging and mutations. Antioxidants play a crucial role in scavenging these free radicals to prevent cellular damage.

The human body naturally produces antioxidant enzymes to neutralize free radicals. However, as enzyme levels decline with age, consuming antioxidant-rich foods becomes increasingly important.

Major antioxidant-rich foods

Major antioxidant-rich foods blueberries, apples, broccoli, cabbage, spinach, eggplant, kidney beans, and black beans. Green tea, red wine, and dark chocolate are also rich in antioxidants. Each of these foods is characterized by its distinctive color. Among them, jaboticaba and acerola are known as the kings and queens of antioxidants.

A gift from Brazil: Jaboticaba

Jaboticaba originates from Brazil, specifically the Amazon region, and grows directly from the trunk of a tree. Rich in polyphenols, jaboticaba (source: Food Chemistry, 2016) has been traditionally used by the indigenous Tupi tribe since 500 B.C. to treat chronic inflammation and gastrointestinal ailments.

Jaboticaba has three times more polyphenols than blueberries and 4.7 times more than blackberries. Its antioxidant capacity is nine times that of blueberries or blackberries. Additionally, it contains 250mg of vitamin C per 100g, compared to 21mg/100g in blueberries and 190mg/100g in blackberries (source: Food Science and Technology, 2020).

Purple Arginine

Finally, a jaboticaba product has entered the Korean market. It is blended with arginine, which is recognized for its vitality-boosting effects but is commonly mixed with fructose, which can cause weight gain, and guarana extract, containing caffeine as a byproduct. Caution should be exercised by seniors, pregnant women, and those sensitive to caffeine. However, TrufflePlus has developed ‘Purple Arginine’, which combines a balance of sweet and sour flavors from jaboticaba with arginine, omitting caffeine and fructose.

This water-soluble powder is packaged in a convenient stick format, displaying the characteristic subtle purple color of jaboticaba.

The queen of antioxidation: Acerola

Acerola is another antioxidant fruit from Brazil, which has 31 times more vitamin C than lemons and 28 times more than in oranges (Source: USDA Food Data Central). Vitamin C serves as a potent antioxidant crucial for various bodily functions, including immunity, wound healing, collagen formation, dopamine synthesis, and carbohydrate metabolism.

Acerola vitamin C

Recently, a new product from Korea has been launched to offer the natural vitamin C richness of Acerola. Harvested from farms in Brazil, this TrufflePlus product combines vitamin C from Acerola with selenium, copper, and manganese to enhance antioxidant capabilities.

Among these minerals, selenium is essential for cell protection against free radicals, copper aids in iron absorption and hemoglobin synthesis, and manganese supports the metabolism of amino acids, cholesterol, and carbohydrates. When these natural vitamin C and minerals are absorbed into the body, they can enhance antioxidant effects and bolster immunity.

Super nutrients from nature: Jaboticaba and acerola

These days, the global trend is that people recognize natural nutritional supplements from nature can be good for our bodies. Brazil, renowned for its natural environment, has sparked an antioxidant craze in Korea with jaboticaba and acerola. TrufflePlus aims to support Korean citizens in leading healthy lives with these superfoods, jaboticaba and acerola. They suggest trying ‘Purple Arginine’ and ‘Acerola Vitamin C.’