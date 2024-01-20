Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Anti-Israel protest at Italy jewellery fair turns violent

AFP

Published

Police used water cannon on demonstrators who fired smoke bombs as violence erupted after a planned march by hundreds of people, some holding banners saying 'Free Palestine' and 'Stop Bombing Gaza'
Police used water cannon on demonstrators who fired smoke bombs as violence erupted after a planned march by hundreds of people, some holding banners saying 'Free Palestine' and 'Stop Bombing Gaza' - Copyright NASA/AFP/File Handout
Police used water cannon on demonstrators who fired smoke bombs as violence erupted after a planned march by hundreds of people, some holding banners saying 'Free Palestine' and 'Stop Bombing Gaza' - Copyright NASA/AFP/File Handout

Protesters clashed with police in the Italian city of Vicenza on Saturday after a demonstration against the presence of Israeli exhibitors at an international jewellery fair.

Police used water cannon against demonstrators who fired smoke bombs and flares after violence erupted after a planned march by hundreds of people, some holding up banners saying “Free Palestine” and “Stop Bombing Gaza”.

More than 1,300 exhibitors from almost 40 countries are showing at the Vicenzaoro fair, which opened on Friday and runs until Tuesday, according to organisers.

A spokesperson told AFP the clashes took place several kilometres away and had no impact on the event, while declining to give information on the Israeli presence at the fair.

Vicenza mayor Giacomo Possamai said there was “no justification” for the violence.

“It also hurts the causes that it claims to support — it is a contradiction in terms to demonstrate for peace and a ceasefire through violence,” he said in a statement posted on social media.

Islamist group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, resulting in the death of about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Militants also seized about 250 hostages, around 132 of whom Israel says remain in Gaza. At least 27 captives are believed to have been killed, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel has been conducting a relentless air and ground offensive in Gaza that has killed at least 24,927 Palestinians, around 70 percent of them women, children and adolescents, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run territory.

In this article:Conflict, Israel, Italy, Jewellery, Palestinians, Protest
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Ford is reducing output of its electric F-150 Lightning Ford is reducing output of its electric F-150 Lightning

Business

Ford to cut production of electric pickup on lower demand

US auto giant Ford that it is reducing production of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup, as it anticipates weaker demand for electric vehicles.

24 hours ago
A scene from 'I.S.S.' A scene from 'I.S.S.'

Entertainment

Review: ‘I.S.S.’ turns friends to enemies instantaneously

‘I.S.S.’ is a space thriller in which astronauts may be forced to forget years of collaboration due to war

19 hours ago
Electric car batteries could help boost short-term grid storage in times of increased demand or lower supply Electric car batteries could help boost short-term grid storage in times of increased demand or lower supply

Tech & Science

BT Group plans to repurpose street cabinets for EV charge points

With increasing consumer demand and the greater availability of EVs (there are now more than 975,000 fully electric cars on UK roads), the challenge...

16 hours ago
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame (third from right) at the World Economic Forum. He said African start-ups lack funding at a global level Rwanda's President Paul Kagame (third from right) at the World Economic Forum. He said African start-ups lack funding at a global level

Business

In Davos, African nations want to tell a different story

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame (third from right) at the World Economic Forum. He said African start-ups lack funding at a global level - Copyright...

22 hours ago