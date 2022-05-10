Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Another house on North Carolina’s coast has collapsed into the ocean

A home collapsed overnight at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, and more structures may also fall, officials warned.

Published

Beach erosion caused by more violent surf, storms and general sea level rise along North Carolina's Outer Banks is playing havoc with homes. Credit - U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Headquarters / Steve Hillebrand (CC0 1.0)
Beach erosion caused by more violent surf, storms and general sea level rise along North Carolina's Outer Banks is playing havoc with homes. Credit - U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Headquarters / Steve Hillebrand (CC0 1.0)

For over two decades, policymakers and communities along North Carolina’s Outer Banks have been grappling with the problem of deteriorating shorelines. This problem was again brought to light when another house collapsed into the ocean during the night on Monday.

The state’s Outer Banks is a 320-kilometer-long (199-mile-long) string of narrow and sandy (some tree-covered) barrier islands, that line most of the state’s coastline, and extend from Virginia to South Carolina, curving out into the Atlantic Ocean. 

The broad and flat Atlantic Coastal Plain extends some 65 miles inland from the barrier islands. It is swampy along the coast and is crisscrossed by dozens of rivers.

While most of us don’t think the sea level rising at a rate of 5.3 millimeters per year is very much now, it does add up to 1.74 feet in a hundred years. The rising sea levels, along with beach erosion and ever-more violent storms are beginning to take a toll on the pricey homes along the Outer Banks.

The latest home to collapse was located along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe. The park service confirmed the collapse Tuesday and has closed off the area and warned that additional homes in the area may fall too, reports ABC News.

This is the second time a home has fallen into the surf this year. A house in Rodanthe collapsed in February and spread debris across many miles of beaches before the homeowner and volunteers were able to clean most of it up. However, clean-up efforts for smaller pieces of debris continue.

“Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future,” said David Hallac, superintendent for National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, reports Spectrum News1.

“We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.”

Another problem – ocean overwash – has cropped up this week. A slow-moving low-pressure system off the North Carolina coast has closed access to parts of the Outer Banks.

Current conditions at Mirlo Beach. High tide brought in deep overwash here and at the Pea Island Visitor Center. Again, Highway 12 is NOW CLOSED between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe. (May 10, 2022). Credit – Chicamacomico Banks Fire & Rescue

The system is producing strong northerly winds and rough surf, all leading to ocean overwash on Highway 12 near Mirlo Beach around high tide early Tuesday morning. The road is now closed between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe. Even nearby areas that are passable have deep sand and water. 

Coastal geologists say that Mirlo Beach is just one of seven hot spots that can become overwashed by the ocean or sound during storms and high tides, and more hot spots could develop in the future.

In an interview last year, Tony Rodriguez with UNC’s Institute of Marine Sciences says a warming climate will cause more problems. He said, “We’ll probably have higher sea levels more frequently or even stronger storms. So, all of that will make the process of overwashing the barriers happen more frequently and probably to a greater extent.”

A task force was formed last year to develop a long-term plan for Highway 12. The group consists of federal, state, and local agencies.

In this article:House collapse, North carolina, ocean overwash, Outer Banks, sea level rise
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Business

Canadian offices going to the dogs as work-from-home ending

“We encourage people if they have pets to bring them (to work),” Tungsten president Bill Dicke, 47, said in an interview with AFP.

21 hours ago

Life

America’s baby formula problem is getting worse by the day

There appears to be no end in sight to America's baby formula shortage, as more stores restrict purchases.

21 hours ago
A Mexican mother looks at a wall of missing person notices in the western city of Guadalajara A Mexican mother looks at a wall of missing person notices in the western city of Guadalajara

World

In Mexico, some spend Mother’s Day looking for missing children

While most Mexicans celebrate Mother's Day on Tuesday, thousands of women will continue to find out what happened to their missing children.

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

Easy as 1-2-3? The worst password mishaps revealed

How good are your passwords really? Compare yourself with others.

17 hours ago